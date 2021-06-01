A southwest Wisconsin man was injured in a Sunday motorcycle crash in Crawford County, Wis., according to law enforcement officials.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department responded at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to a single motorcycle crash on County Highway G south of Enloe Road in Mifflin Township.
Tanner Casper, 22, of Livingston, Wis., was operating the motorcycle at the time of the crash and sustained “significant injuries,” according to the sheriff’s report. Casper was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison.
Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the report, and the driver was not wearing a helmet.