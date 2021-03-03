Local Iowa voters headed to the polls Tuesday for multiple special elections. Among the notable results, millions of dollars of funding was approved for a new Jackson County Jail and improvements in the West Delaware County Community School District.
JACKSON COUNTY JAIL
The third time was the charm for a measure to build a new Jackson County Jail.
County residents approved up to $5.9 million in bonds for a new facility, which will be built near the intersection of Jacobsen Drive and East Maple Street in Maquoketa.
There were 2,273 votes in favor — or 71.3% — compared to 914 votes against it. The measure required support from at least 60% of voters to pass.
County residents with a home valued at $100,000 will see a property tax increase of about $17.42 per year on the county portion of their bill related to the jail.
Constructed in 1972, the existing jail has been cited by the Iowa Department of Corrections for having numerous deficiencies and safety risks.
Tuesday marked the third time that county supervisors have taken funding for a new jail to voters. More than 50% of voters backed the effort in each of the previous two elections, but both fell short of the 60% threshold.
WEST DELAWARE COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Voters in the West Delaware County Community School District approved a $20 million bond issue to remodel, repair and improve the elementary, middle and high schools.
A total of 752 voters, or 67.6% of those who cast ballots, supported the measure, while 361 voted against it. The measure required support from at least 60% of voters to pass.
The funds will be used to provide air-conditioning in all buildings, improve ventilation, replace piping and improve energy efficiency. District officials also plan to remodel secure entrances and improve the parent and bus drop-off lane at the elementary and middle schools.
Officials have estimated that the related median increase on the school district portion of property tax bills would be about $54 annually per household, based on an average assessed home value in the city of Manchester of $135,000.
WESTERN DUBUQUE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Voters overwhelmingly approved a 10-year renewal of Western Dubuque Community School District’s physical plant and equipment levy.
A total of 625, or 80%, of residents voted for it, while 157, or 20%, were against it. The measure required a simple majority to pass.
The levy will remain at its current rate of $1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. It has been in place since 2012 and generated more than $1.5 million in the 2019-2020 school year.
District officials said the PPEL funds are used to maintain the bus fleet, purchase laptops for student use and support projects such as roof repairs, security cameras and boiler replacements at district facilities.
ANDREW COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Voters narrowly approved reinstating Andrew Community School District’s physical plant and equipment levy.
A total of 133 people, or 53%, voted for it, while 117, or 47%, were against it. The measure required a simple majority to pass.
The previous PPEL expired five years ago. Since then, district officials have had to deal with larger facility needs that have depleted available funds.
Officials set the PPEL rate at $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, which will generate about $168,000 per year. The funds will be used to replace plumbing, replace roofs and fix issues with heating controls.
District officials previously said they plan to decrease the levy rate for their management fund if the PPEL levy was approved, an action that would result in residents’ overall school tax rates remaining the same.
BELLEVUE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Voters approved the reauthorization of Bellevue Community School District’s current revenue purpose statement for funds it receives from the state’s 1-cent sales tax for school infrastructure.
A total of 575 people, or 65% of voters, approved the reauthorization, while 308, or 35%, voted against it. The measure required a simple majority to pass.
The measure doesn’t raise or lower taxes but merely addresses how these funds will be used. District officials have said they will continue using this revenue stream for building projects, technology and equipment purchases and providing funds for property tax relief.
Iowa lawmakers in 2019 set a Jan. 1, 2031, sunset date on districts’ current revenue purpose statements and mandated that voters must authorize districts’ plans for how they will spend their funds beyond that.
Voters’ support for the reauthorization means that the Bellevue revenue purpose statement will be extended until the sales tax expires in 2051.