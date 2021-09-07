City officials soon could put the plug on a problem facing a Dubuque neighborhood.
Today, City Council members will be asked by city staff to approve going out to bid for a project to remediate a sinkhole that emerged at 2792 Tiffany Court in September 2018.
The sinkhole, which abuts the home of Robert and Barbara Friedman, is believed to have formed from an abandoned lead and zinc mine first excavated in the 1800s. Since it first emerged, the depression has continued to expand and threatens to damage both nearby homes and city streets.
The Friedmans originally tried to plug the sinkhole themselves, spending nearly $100,000 on remediation efforts, all of which were unsuccessful.
“We tried to fix it, but nothing worked,” said Robert Friedman. “We’ve reached out to a lot of people to see what could be done.”
Following a letter sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds by the Friedmans asking for assistance, the city now is partnering with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to attempt to plug the sinkhole and prevent any further expansion.
Assistant City Engineer Robert Schiesl said the project entails digging into the sinkhole to identify the crevice that caused the land to cave in. Once identified, a concrete cap will be placed in the hole, effectively sealing it.
“We can pour a reinforced concrete cap over the top of it to basically plug it,” he said. “We believe this crevice or this mine could be in excess of 100 feet deep.”
The project is estimated to cost about $165,000 and is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year. The state agreed to pay for $150,000 of the project cost through its coal regulatory account fund, while the city will cover the remaining $15,000.
While the project has been identified as the best solution to remediate the sinkhole, Schiesl said there is still no guarantee that it will work, and there is the possibility that the hole will continue to subsist after the project is completed.
“We are going to use every engineering method at our disposal,” he said. “There absolutely are no guarantees, but we are going to give it our best shot.”
The Friedmans said they are maintaining cautious optimism for the project.
“No one is saying it is going to be solved, but we are hopeful,” Robert Friedman said. “We are appreciative for the help.”