A local business owner and a factory assembler each hope to bring a youthful presence to the Dubuque City Council.
Luke Schiltz, 25, and Phil Atkinson, 29, became the final two candidates to submit their paperwork to run for council seats before the filing period closed Thursday.
Schiltz will square off against three-term Council Member David Resnick for an at-large seat. Atkinson will face fellow newcomers Angie Ma and Danny Sprank in a primary election for a chance to represent the city’s Ward 3.
AT-LARGE SEAT
Schiltz, a single father to a 6-year-old son, is a graduate of the Holy Family Catholic Schools system and is wrapping up a degree at the University of Dubuque. He has owned Errand Boys, an odd-job service provider, and Judy’s Runway Cafe at Dubuque Regional Airport.
A current member of the city’s Investment Oversight Committee, Schiltz is “looking to take my public service one step further by getting elected to the City Council.”
“Most importantly, I would say, (is achieving) widespread prosperity and making sure everybody has an ability to realize their own potential,” he said.
He plans to work with local nonprofits, such as Dream Center and Resources Unite, to create a transitional housing plan for people in poverty. Ideally, he would work with local banks to guarantee mortgages for graduates of a new homeownership program.
He also wants to help fight the area’s opioid addiction and leverage partnerships with area organizations to lower taxes.
Transparency is also a major goal, Schiltz said.
“I think a useful thing would be to have open office hours for City Council members and potentially other officials, like the city manager,” he said.
Resnick did not return a phone message seeking comment for this story.
WARD 3
The North End is Atkinson’s heritage, he said.
“That’s where I grew up,” he said. “That’s where my father and mother grew up.”
Atkinson, an assembler at John Deere Dubuque Works, said he didn’t always have political aspirations. However, he is very interested in getting his contemporaries involved, even if they don’t all agree.
“A lot of people that are my age tend to complain that their voices and their votes don’t matter,” Atkinson said. “I wanted to prove that we can (help make) a change.”
The son of a pair of small-business owners, Atkinson would like to see a greater emphasis placed on helping out local commercial ventures, rather than simply offering incentives to big corporations.
“I would love to see small business be promoted,” he said. “It’s not impossible, but it’s very hard to run a small business and succeed.”
Atkinson, Ma and Sprank will face off Oct. 8, one month ahead of the Nov. 5 election, in a primary contest. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election.
The ultimate winner will fill a vacancy created by the sudden departure of Kate Larson, who resigned last week. The victor will serve the final two years of Larson’s unexpired term.
Ma said, “The more, the merrier.”
“I think everybody’s here to do the right thing,” she said.
Sprank also said that interest in the seat is “a sign that people want to get involved.”
“I want to make this neighborhood better,” he said.