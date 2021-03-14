A brief police standoff outside a Dubuque home late Friday afternoon ended with the apparent suicide of the man inside.
Dubuque police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Bunker Hill Road at 4:22 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a man who was reportedly threatening to harm himself, according to police.
Officers were able to gain entry into the home and found the 39-year-old resident had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Dubuque Police Department is being assisted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. Police declined to identify the decedent pending notification of family.