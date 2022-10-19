The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Tavan R. Shahidi, 24, of 1499 W. Third St., was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Fifth Street on charges of criminal trespass and third-degree harassment.
  • Amy B. Nauman, 41, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 101, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of obstructing prosecution or defense.
  • White Distribution, 2460 Kerper Blvd., No. 501A, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $950 around 6:45 a.m. Monday.
  • Dubuque Fire Equipment, 1170 Roosevelt St. Extension, reported a case of wire fraud resulting in the theft of $19,997 between June 17 and Monday at the business.

Tags

Recommended for you