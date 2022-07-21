BELLEVUE, Iowa — An Iowa summer tradition concluded in a familiar place 20 years ago.
The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, finished in Bellevue for the fourth time in 2002.
Participants in the trek have ended the ride in Bellevue five times total, with the Jackson County riverside community also serving as the final stop in 1989, 1991, 1999 and 2007, according to the event’s website.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the ride’s arrival in Bellevue in its July 28, 2002, edition.
BELLEVUE WELCOMES WEARY BICYCLISTS
More than 70 years ago, steamboats pulled into Bellevue’s river landing from the Mississippi River. But on Saturday, hundreds rode their bicycles down the landing and into the river.
Iowa’s 30th annual party on two wheels, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, concluded in Bellevue after 480 miles when riders dipped their bike tires in the river.
Peggy Jantz and Mike Tangney, both of San Jose, Calif., were among those riders. Jantz was making her second trek, Tangney his third. Three years ago, Tangney first rode RAGBRAI.
“He asked me to go,” Jantz said. “I said, ‘No, I don’t want to go to Iowa.’ He went and had a lot of fun. I said, ‘Hmmm.’”
When Tangney asked his friend the second time to go, she accepted.
“I didn’t want to miss out on the fun,” she said. “People in Iowa are so nice. The state is so beautiful. You never do a 500-mile ride in California, so we come to Iowa to do one.”
While riders were praising Iowans collectively, Bellevue residents turned out in droves as volunteers. Riders and volunteers survived early morning rain, and when the clouds broke around 11:30 a.m., Riverview Boulevard had the sights, sounds and smells of an outdoor festival. Bellevue was hosting its fourth RAGBRAI.
“This means people get to see our nice town,” said Peter Pauly, who helped staff the Bellevue Rotary Club’s information stand. “It’s a hidden gem.”
Heather Sieverding, of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, agreed.
“It’s hard to get this many people in town for one day,” she said, noting planning for the reception began in the end of January. “To see this many is awesome. Once they realize how nice it is, hopefully they’ll come back.”
RAGBRAI XXX began July 21 in Sioux Center and spanned seven days. Saturday was the only day Dan Oldehoeft, of Manhattan, Kan., didn’t ride. He “sagged,” or finished the remainder of the route in a vehicle, as he celebrated his 31st birthday Saturday.
“I’ll be back,” he said. “I’ll do this forever.”
Matt Lindgren, of Lubbock, Texas, rode on his third RAGBRAI. He enjoyed “going through the little towns. I saw a guy dressed up as a corncob. But I could do without the bike riding.”
