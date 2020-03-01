Members of renowned rock band Cheap Trick will bring a night of songs and stories to a Dubuque casino next month.
The Nielsen Trust will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Q Showroom at Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road. Tickets for the standing-room-only show start at $25 and are available now at QCasinoandHotel.com.
Nielsen Trust features Rick Nielsen, a founding member of the Hall of Fame rockers Cheap Trick, and his sons Daxx, who currently serves as Cheap Trick’s drummer, and Miles, who heads the Rusted Hearts. Miles’ wife, singer/songwriter Kelly Steward, will join the group as well.
According to a press release, Nielsen Trust shows “offer an intimate connection (and) an invitation to the Nielsen world, which may be rock star glamorous from the outside, but inside the checkerboard, there’s a family just like yours and mine.”