Two local higher-education institutions have been awarded a total of more than $500,000 in federal grants.
Northeast Iowa Community College was awarded $275,105, while University of Dubuque landed $254,258, according to a press release Monday from U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa. Both grants cover five years.
“The grants, provided by the U.S. Department of Education, provide tutoring, advising, counseling and financial literacy services as well as application assistance for financial aid, transfers between two- and four-year institutions, and graduate school,” the release states.