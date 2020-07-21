Dubuque City Council meeting

Dubuque City Council members will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, to interview the 10 candidates. To view or join the meeting, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/841898789. Or dial in by phone by calling 1-877-309-2073 and entering access code 841-898-789.

The meeting will be aired live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2 and streamed live at www.cityofdubuque.org/media and www.facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

Council members intend to make an appointment at the start of a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, July 27.