A Dubuque City Council seat set to be filled by appointment drew 10 applicants, including a man who previously held the position for 12 years.
Council members have indicated they intend to appoint someone on Monday, July 27, to fill the First Ward seat vacated earlier this month by Brett Shaw. The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque.
The appointee would hold the seat until the Nov. 2, 2021, election, unless residents petition to have the seat filled by special election.
First Ward resident Rick Trausch said he is part of a “splinter group” of “grass-roots conservatives” who were behind the now-defunct Dubuque PAC political action committee. He said the group is backing one of the candidates for the seat but would not disclose whom.
If their candidate is not appointed, he said, the group plans to move ahead with a petition for a special election. Such a petition would need at least 157 signatures from ward residents and must be filed within 14 days of an appointment being made.
Here are those who have applied to be appointed to the vacant council seat:
Steve Baumhover
Baumhover, 65, recently completed two terms on Dubuque’s Zoning Advisory Commission and serves as a board member of Greater Dubuque Development Corp.’s True North Corp. He also serves as president of Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association and is regional president at Fidelity Bank & Trust.
Baumhover, in his letter of interest submitted to City Council members, said he would “like to continue to serve the residents of Dubuque in a leadership capacity.”
Susan Farber
After a career working as an executive for global telecommunications corporations, including AT&T and Verizon, Farber returned to Dubuque in 2003. She rehabbed vintage brownstones in Cable Car Square and founded Magoo’s Pizza with her husband.
“My respect and enthusiasm for the City of Dubuque remains strong,” Farber wrote council members. “I am involved as a business and community leader/mentor, with a major focus on making a positive difference.”
Michaela Freiburger
Freiburger, 31, a program specialist at Dubuque Main Street, helped form and served on the Dubuque County Food Policy Council, pushing to improve the health, well-being, environmental resilience, justice and equity related to food systems in the county. If appointed, she said, she would prioritize discussions regarding furthering diversity, equity and inclusion in Dubuque.
Otto Krueger
A retired U.S. Air Force officer and former two-term Dubuque Community School Board member, Krueger, 66, has also served on the city’s long-range planning, historic preservation and civil service commissions. He also worked as a mentor within the Dubuque Community School District.
“In working as a City Council member, I would advocate and work hard for continued and expanded support of organizations like the (Dubuque) Dream Center, the Multicultural Family Center and Fountain of Youth,” he wrote.
Kevin Lynch
Lynch, 61, stepped down from the Ward 1 seat in 2017, choosing not to seek re-election. He was first elected in 2005.
“I feel that my 12 years of experience would be helpful in these unprecedented times we are living,” Lynch wrote council members.
If appointed, Lynch indicated, he has no intention of running for re-election when the term ends.
Bruce J. Meriwether
The retired former president and CEO of First National Bank of Dubuque was a 1993 recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
Meriwether, 82, saw racial diversity as an imperative for community advancement in the early 1990s. And in 1992, he helped form and chair the Dubuque Council for Diversity.
Lou Oswald
A perennial City Council candidate, Oswald lost to Shaw and John Pregler in a fall 2017 primary for the First Ward seat, earning 86 votes. This is Oswald’s sixth attempt for a council seat.
“With a more robust line of communication, transparency and outreach and inviting more citizens to the table, we will see a higher quality of life for so many more citizens and our Masterpiece on The Mississippi,” he wrote.
John Pregler
Pregler, 52, lost the First Ward seat to Shaw by 92 votes. He hopes to bring his 23-plus years of experience working as a consultant with local, state and federal governments and 10 years of service on the city’s Long Range Planning Advisory Commission to help city leaders plan and build for the future.
“(M)y experience alleviates the concerns expressed by council members regarding being able to find a qualified person who is agreeable to the First Ward voter and can quickly get up to speed to meet the demands of the position,” Pregler wrote to council members.
David Rokusek
A former U.S. airman and director of University of Dubuque’s adult accelerated degree program, Rokusek wants to help “re-imagine” what Dubuque can be.
“As I look around Dubuque, I see nothing but opportunity even in the challenging environment we find ourselves in,” Rokusek, 39, wrote.
Amy Crow Sunleaf
A mental health consultant and local volunteer, Sunleaf, 52, has served on the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science since 2012, having been appointed by then-Gov. Terry Branstad. She then was reappointed by Branstad, then by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“Serving on the Dubuque City Council will allow me to help the city continue to move forward with growth and development as I bring critical thinking and creative problem-solving to the table,” Sunleaf wrote council members.