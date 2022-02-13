EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — It was a balmy 11 degrees on Saturday as 48 teams took to the ice for St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s annual Ice Golf Classic fundraiser at Midtown Marina in East Dubuque.
“It’s much warmer than last year,” said Beth McGorry, St. Mark director of donor relations. Last year’s event happened with the thermometer dipping to well below zero with a wind chill of -30 degrees.
But no matter the temperature, the popular ice golf tournament always sells out. This year brought 48 teams of four to the annual event to raise money for the Dubuque nonprofit’s programming, which currently serves around 300 young people.
“This year, we’re serving fewer kids than usual,” McGorry said. “We have staffing issues like everybody else. But this is an event that helps us fund programming for our kids and training for our staff.”
Last year’s event raised $25,000. McGorry said that at the time of check-in on Saturday morning, the amount for this year stood at $21,000 between team entry fees and the online silent auction, but she expected that total to hit the $25,000 mark, if not a bit more.
The event was enhanced by the golfers, many of whom came dressed in costume with complementary bar carts and other accessories. Team themes included Mario Kart, Space Balls, penguins and a tropical theme with a Tiki hut bar cart.
But dressing up isn’t required. The team of Hailey Beck, Chelsie Wilson, Tyler Zahn and Andrew Schmerbach decided on Friday night to join in the festivities and to come just as they were.
“It was very last minute,” Beck said. “Tyler’s mom is part of St. Mark, and we decided last night to do it.”
Val O’Brien, at 8 months pregnant, wasn’t going to interrupt her streak of participating in the event for the past 15 years.
“I said as long as I fit in my gear, I’d go,” she said. “And I did, so here I am.”
On the 12th hole, Team LegenDairy attracted attention with its theme — a large red barn sled pulled by team members dressed as three cows and a pig.
Alicia Hoffman, Dan White, Katie Clark and Austen Clark decided on the theme just a few days before the event.
“Thank God for Amazon,” Hoffman said. “We love doing Christmas in July on the river and getting those Santa and snowman blowups, so that’s what gave us the idea to get the cow and pig blowups, too.”
Todd Stevenson is a member of the "icemen," a group of about 12 volunteers who spend three weeks leading up to the event getting the course ready. Mark Ehlers leads the group but was unable to attend on the day of the event.
“We create the fairways with snow blowers,” Stevenson said. “We placed about 130 recycled Christmas trees along the fairway to simulate a golf course on the ice.”
Stevenson, along with fellow icemen Steve Vaassen and John McAuliffe, have been volunteering for the tournament since its inception.
Iceman Randy Van Cleve said the group arrived at 6 a.m. Saturday and spent more than three hours finishing up the course.
“We drill the holes, put up the flags, lay down mats, get the fire pits ready, all those things that we can’t do until the last minute,” he said.
McGorry said this year’s fundraiser is especially important in helping St. Mark provide services.
“These past couple of years have been so hard on the kids,” she said. “Social and emotional health is one of our core values, and it’s more important now than ever.”
After breakfast in the Midtown Marina restaurant, Stevenson and some of the icemen got into a utility vehicle and headed out on the ice, making sure the teams had everything they needed and that no adjustments were needed on the course.
“It’s all about St. Mark and the kids at St. Mark,” he said. “We have as much fun as the golfers.”