School board backs Arizona company’s bid for soccer complex
Dubuque Community School Board members on Wednesday night indicated their support for selling the Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site.
The board voted, 6-1, at a special meeting to table the sale of the soccer complex while the district’s attorney works with Court One LLC to clarify questions regarding future district use of the property. Board Member Jim Prochaska cast the lone dissenting vote.
“I look at it as, we get something that benefits all sports, and we represent all sports in the Dubuque schools,” School Board Member Tami Ryan said. “We represent all youth, not just one particular side or one particular sport.”
The board also voted, 7-0, to reject a bid for the former Fulton Elementary School property and submit a counteroffer of $825,000 to Dubuque Dream Center, which submitted a bid of $500,000.
Dubuque City Council sets goals, priorities
Dubuque City Council members approved a list of goals and priorities last week for the coming years, with a new focus on transportation, infrastructure and local amenities. The council updates its list of goals and priorities each year to give city staff direction on the projects toward which they should direct time and funding.
While the city’s five-year goals remain unchanged from last year, this year’s list of priorities for the next two years shifted dramatically, with only three of last year’s 12 priorities also making it onto this year’s list. Both last year’s list and this year’s include implementing the Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan and Equity Poverty Prevention and Reduction Plan and determining plans to improve Five Flags Center.
Several new priorities focus on transportation options, including one to determine a future strategy for providing air service in Dubuque.
DRA imagines Schmitt island’s potential
The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s two casinos formally outlined possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island development to its board Tuesday.
While members of the board for the DRA — legally known as the Dubuque Racing Association — had heard possible development plans for Schmitt Island previously, renderings and potential project ideas were shared during a board meeting at Q Casino.
“With great power, with great resources, requires responsibility,” said Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino, at the meeting. “We need to make tough choices about what we want and how we’re going to pay for it and in what order. These assets are the first things you see when you come into Iowa. We need to take advantage of that.”
Potential developments shared in the renderings — which were published in a Telegraph Herald story on Sunday — include building an amphitheater at the greyhound track site, lighting the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge, improving McAleece Park & Recreation Complex, adding “IOWA” signage, improving access to the Mississippi River and updating the exterior of the Mystique Community Ice Center.
Council awards bid for Comiskey Park
After delays and an increase in price, Dubuque City Council on Monday unanimously approved the construction contract for a $2.46 million project to improve Comiskey Park.
The project is the first phase of a larger initiative to revitalize Comiskey Park, located at 255 E. 24th St., and will include the construction of a splash pad, a playground, a basketball court, additional seating, bike racks and pavilions. As part of the construction contract with Portzen Construction Inc., the city is offering a $20,000 incentive if the project is completed before the weekend of Memorial Day, May 29, 2023.
Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the incentive was included in an attempt to provide residents in the Comiskey Park neighborhood an entire summer season with the new splash pad. Portzen Construction will also remove old playground equipment located in the northwest section of the park.
students begin year in new buildings
While Joshua Glenn and Layia Knight are sad their former school closed, the Dubuque students were impressed by their new campus Tuesday during their first day of fifth grade at Prescott Elementary School.
“I saw it was really big, and I thought, ‘This is like the whole world,’” Joshua said of Prescott, where he transferred after Fulton Elementary School closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. “This is probably the biggest school I’ve ever been in.”
Classes began Tuesday for students in Dubuque Community Schools, along with Holy Family Catholic Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District. Prescott on Tuesday welcomed more than 100 students who previously attended Fulton, along with multiple teachers and paraprofessionals who worked at the school, according to Prescott Principal Chris Nugent, who also made the move.
Tech company makes bid for Flexsteel
A technology investment company proposes acquiring the Dubuque-headquartered Flexsteel Industries with intentions to take the company’s furniture sales “digital first.”
The Indiana-based private equity firm CSC Generation Holdings Inc. on Wednesday released a letter to Flexsteel’s board of directors outlining CSC’s proposal for the acquisition. In the letter, CSC Founder, Chairman and CEO Justin Yoshimura wrote that his company is a “meaningful shareholder” of Flexsteel.
“We are disappointed that the Board of Directors of (Flexsteel) has failed to respond to our recent acquisition proposal,” Yoshimura wrote. “ We continue to firmly believe that the company’s performance would be optimized under private ownership and are accordingly pleased to present a new proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Flexsteel not already owned by CSC at a price equal to $20.80 per share in cash.”
