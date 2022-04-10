Woodward Communications Inc. announced that Makaela O’Donnell was hired as an advertising sales coordinator for TH Media.
Whitney Weis joined Medical Associates Clinic‘s rheumatology department, where she will assist with the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis and other joint, muscle and bone diseases.
Opening Doors hired Stephanie Henry as an office manager.
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Christa B. Kurtz as a graphic designer.
Cole D. Runde as an account administrator.
Jacob T. Sullivan as an IT project manager.
Karen Forseth as a financial services representative.
Debra A. Brown as an administrative assistant.
Brittney McGee, Kylie Close and Ashley J. Garde as account administrators.
Ann Huberty as a client service representative.
Amy R. Rimer as a claims coordinator.
Lexi L. Kaiser and Hunter K. Matye as claims representatives.
Oscar J. Anderson as a financial analyst.
Cheyenne Nodorft as WC RN case manager.
Tri-Tech announced hiring Kyle Olds as a standard support technician and Brandon Kirkpatrick as a business technology consultant.
Origin Design announced hiring Michal Raymond as a field services technician and Gabe Bonn as a survey technician.
The company also announced that Emily Crowe earned her structural engineer license from the State of Illinois.
Tucker Freight Lines announced hiring:
Bill Hanson as controller.
Eric Horsfield and Ryan Spurling as driver managers.
Clayton McConnell and Mike Crapp for after hours.
McKenzy Marley as CSR.
Tucker also announced promoting:
Shawn Strief to chief financial officer.
Mitch Kemp to vice president of operations.
Melissa Stochl to director of operations for the van division.
Andrew Reynolds to operations manager for the van division.
Eric Davis to operations manager for van dispatch.
Randi Rusk to operations manager for after hours.
Bob Schmitt to operations manager for the open deck division.
Steeple Square announced the recent election of new executive board positions: Judy Wolf as president, Terry Friedman as vice president, Bret Tuley as secretary, Janet Quick as treasurer, John Schmidt as past president, and John Gronen, Nicole Gantz, Nancy Kann, John Dunkel, Brendan Quann and Rick Runde as committee chairs.
David Spahn also was elected to the board of directors.
American Heart Association’s Dubuque Area Heart Walk announced its executive leadership team:
Glenn Hasken, of Molo Cos., as the 2022 walk chair.
Tina Hasken, of RH Prints Co., as volunteer chair.
Leslie Haan, of Meperia, as communications chair.
Jill Busch, of MidWestOne Bank; Justin Hafner, of Grand River Medical Group; Charlie Kirksey, of Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans; Jason Knockel, of Kunkel & Associates Inc.; Theresa Leisen, of Northeast Iowa Community College; Kay Takes, of MercyOne Eastern Iowa; Kathy Thielen, of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center; and Lennie Thielen, retired, as executive leaders.
Brent Hinerichsen, senior financial representative, principal securities registered representative and financial adviser at Principal Financial Group in Dyersville, Iowa, has qualified for Court of the Table, an internationally recognized mark of excellence for top financial services industry professionals.
MercyOne Chief Medical Executive Dr. Hijinio Carreon was named one of 88 chief medical officers of hospitals and health systems to know in 2022 by Becker’s Hospital Review. Carreon is the only Iowa-based health leader to be recognized.