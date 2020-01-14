The Grant County Agriculture Extension Education Committee/Fair Board is offering matching grants to county-based organizations in support of projects that will promote a positive image of and increase tourism in the region.
Awards will be made in two categories, according to a press release.
The first — capped at $2,500 per application — will be issued to new and expanding projects, festivals, cultural gatherings, sports tournaments, conventions and special events.
The second — limited to $200 for any single event or project and to $1,000 per community — will assist with social media marketing.
Applications are due before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Grant County University of Wisconsin-Extension office at 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster, Wis., or can be emailed to grantprogram@co.grant.wi.gov.
If mailing applications, allow enough time so they are received before the deadline.
For more information or to download application materials, visit www.bit.ly/2QIAfG0 or call 608-723-2125.