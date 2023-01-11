A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a Dubuque woman last year.
Romell D. Enoch, 23, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.
He is accused of killing Kylie J. Duster, 20, who was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her Dubuque apartment. Her family had reported that Duster had not been seen for three days prior.
Enoch’s trial date has been set for Nov. 13 at the Dubuque County Courthouse. His next hearing date is scheduled for Oct. 30.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt also ordered that Enoch can remain in custody at Clarinda (Iowa) Correctional Facility until he is needed for court in Dubuque. At the time of his arrest on the murder charge, Enoch was serving a 25-year prison sentence at the facility for unrelated convictions of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Court documents state that police found Duster’s body in her closet on July 28, 2021, after her family requested a welfare check. Duster had a piece of white fabric in her mouth, and her “face was swollen, there was blood in and around her eyes and nose, and she had an abrasion below her chin.”
Duster’s manner of death was ruled as homicide caused by suffocation. The fabric in her mouth was a white T-shirt that later tested positive for Enoch’s DNA, documents state.
When later interviewed by police, Enoch told officers he last saw Duster on July 22 or 23, 2021, and that she left for Chicago with an unknown man. Police also reported Enoch having abrasions all over his body.
Traffic camera footage showed Duster and Enoch traveling throughout Dubuque in Duster’s vehicle on July 24 and 25. Investigators also reported that Enoch’s Facebook account showed that he sent messages to another person after 3 p.m. July 25 that said he was with Duster at the time.
Documents state that Enoch was seen driving Duster’s vehicle without her on July 26, 27 and 28. Enoch bought three cans of gold spray paint on July 28, and footage shows Duster’s vehicle painted gold following the purchase.
Enoch also told officers that he spent July 23 to 25 with the woman he was living with on Nevada Street, documents state. However, the woman reported not seeing Enoch from July 23 to 25, when he picked her up in Duster’s vehicle.
