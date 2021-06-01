PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members recently discussed long-term plans for City Hall in the city’s current meeting space — an activity room beside city offices in Peosta Community Centre.
“I think there’s a general acceptance that the current space is not tenable for the long term,” Mayor Jim Merten said.
“Or the short term,” City Council Member Doug Hughes added.
Soon, the council will have to decide whether to keep city offices in the community center with renovation or to find a new space.
Either way, the space will need to be able to hold four or five offices and a City Council meeting room.
“We’ve already looked around locally,” Merten said. “There’s nothing readily available, so whatever we do, it’s going to be new construction.”
The council advised city staff to collect several pieces of information — how much a renovation would cost, how much a new structure would cost and what revenues if any the city could expect if it moved out of the community center and found a new use for its current 2,000 square-foot space.
The city isn’t yet soliciting official bids. Instead, it plans to get rough general estimates from a contractor to see if the cost would make one option more practical.
“It gives us information,” City Council Member John Kraft said. “Right now, we don’t have any information.”
Previously, the council considered the possibility of adding on to the Peosta Police Department, but a $3,000 study presented to the council in June made it clear that there was not space for council chambers at that location.
“For me, I’m tired of kicking the can down the road,” Kraft said.