Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced:
Dillon Nelson has joined the firm as a staff accountant.
Dylan Lange has been promoted to staff accountant II.
Kristin Merritt has been promoted to senior accountant.
Tracy Trenkamp has been promoted to accounting manager.
Tricia Sullivan has been promoted to marketing manager.
Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors announced that Pamela M. Helmer, broker associate, has joined the Dubuque office.
MidWestOne Bank announced:
Jolee M. Demmer has been promoted to vice president, mortgage lead underwriter.
Justine M. Bemis has been promoted to second vice president, AML fraud services manager.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment announced:
Ron Parr has been promoted to director of Western Dubuque programs.
Megan Schultz has been promoted to program specialist.
Allyson Dress has been promoted to executive assistant.
Board members:
Chairman, Brad Scardino, John Deere; Vice chairman, Dan Wellik, The Friedman Group; Secretary, Nikki Kiefer, Sedona Staffing Services; Treasurer, Sarah Reicks, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Immediate former chairwoman, Dawn McCoy, McCoy Group.
Board members, Derrek Atherley, RSM; Lisa Bowers, Dupaco Community Credit Union; Laura Giblin, Prudential Retirement; Sandra Gonzales, Claudia Marban & Associates; Karla Nedder, Prudential; Derek Olberding, Fidelity Bank; Dana Priest, M&M Sales; Michelle Reidy, US Bank; Tim Reynolds, Cottingham & Butler; Nate Runde, CWCR&H Law Firm.
Camp Albrecht Acres Foundation announced the election of new officers:
President: Nicole Gantz, community leader/marketing consultant; Vice president: Wes Hartig, CEO, MedOne; Treasurer: Josh Miller, partner, Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C.; and Secretary: Maureen Quann, assistant city attorney, City of Dubuque
Directors: Jeff Streinz, co-owner of Meineke Car Care Center; Randy Judge, retired, president, Hall Judge Interiors; Tim Breitfelder, financial advisor, StackStone Wealth; and Terry Mozena, licensed realtor, Mozena Realty Group.
Eagle Point Solar announced that Daryl Bush has been hired as solar energy consultant covering the northwestern Illinois area.
IIW, P.C., announced that Nate Skarlupka recently joined IIW’s municipal department as a civil engineering designer.
EIP Manufacturing announced that Kenny LeGrand has been promoted from chief financial officer to CEO.
Heartland Financial USA announced the hiring of Jason Jin as quantitative analysis manager.