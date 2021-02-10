A pair of Dubuque Community Schools administrators plan to retire at the end of the school year.
School board members this week approved the retirement of Kelly Molony, principal of Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and Cindy Steffens, the district’s executive director of elementary education. Both qualified for the district’s retirement benefit and will mark their last days on June 30.
Administrators who qualify for the district’s retirement benefit receive a one-time cash incentive ranging from 25% to 50% of their base contract salary, depending on their age and whether they qualify for full Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System benefits. They also are eligible for health insurance benefits from age 55 to 65.
A total of 35 staff retiring this year qualified for the district’s retirement benefit.
Molony has worked for the district since 2005, starting as an assistant principal at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School before moving into her current position in 2015.
Steffens has worked for the district since 1995, and worked as a Title I teacher, student assistance strategist and principal of Irving and Carver elementary schools before starting her current role in 2017.