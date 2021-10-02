Sorry, an error occurred.
Dakota E. Carlson
Police said a Dubuque man sexually abused a boy younger than 10 years old.
Dakota E. Carlson, 23, of 2808 Jackson St., was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Carlson recently sexually assaulted a boy that he knew. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Police made contact with Carlson at his residence. While being arrested, Carlson told officers, “I really want to go to therapy” and “I just want God’s forgiveness for everything,” documents state.
