PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville event center has been named in recognition of a local philanthropist, who recently doubled her original donation in honor of her late husband.
The William (Bill) and Mary Lou Broske Center at Legion Park, a 5,700-square-foot facility, is slated for completion in May, according to a press release.
Volunteers are about $13,000 shy of reaching their fundraising target to finance the $1.12 million project. Additional contributions will fund improvements adjacent to the facility, including a gazebo and play equipment.
Organizers would not disclose the amount of Broske’s contribution at her request.
In 2019, Broske donated a sum that resulted in the naming rights to one of two halls contained within the structure, but her increased contribution upgraded the rights to that of the entire center.
More than 250 people and businesses have contributed to the project’s construction.
The center’s opening and a community open house have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the City of Platteville is accepting reservations for the center. For more information, call 608-348-9741 or visit www.bit.ly/2RKINwi.
Those wishing to donate can send checks to Inspiring Community Inc., P.O. Box 503, Platteville, WI 53818, and note “Broske Center” on the memo line. To learn more, call Sheri Engelke at 608-642-5485.