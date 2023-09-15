Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dale T. Holdgrafer
Police said a man caused more than $10,000 in damage to a Dubuque hospital’s emergency department after he pulled a sprinkler head from the ceiling and caused water to flow out of a pipe.
Dale T. Holdgrafer, 43, of Spragueville, Iowa, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.
Court documents state that police officers responded at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the hospital emergency department for a report of a burst pipe.
“Upon arrival, the emergency room appeared to be covered with water coming from a pipe inside the consultation room,” documents state.
Nursing staff directed authorities to Holdgrafer, who told police that “he was in the consultation room when he stood on a chair and pulled the sprinkler head down from the ceiling,” documents state.
Holdgrafer said he pulled the sprinkler head because he wasn’t receiving treatment he required, documents state.
Documents state that “because of the damage to the sprinkler head, emergency room patients and incoming patients had to be moved to a different wing of the hospital.”
Hospital officials estimated the damage to be at least $10,000 because of the water damage and cleanup requirements, documents state.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.