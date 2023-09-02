BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Bellevue Community School District will hold an open house this month to share designs for its new elementary school.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Bellevue Elementary School gym, 100 S. Third St., according to a press release, and will feature a presentation from district representatives and eastern Iowa-based firm OPN Architects.

