BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Bellevue Community School District will hold an open house this month to share designs for its new elementary school.
The event will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Bellevue Elementary School gym, 100 S. Third St., according to a press release, and will feature a presentation from district representatives and eastern Iowa-based firm OPN Architects.
In March, voters approved a $13.1 million bond measure to fund construction of a new facility on the Bellevue Middle and High School campus that initially will house third through fifth grades, with pre-kindergarten through second grades remaining at the current school. Construction costs not covered by the bond will be funded by the district’s physical plant and equipment levy and the state 1-cent sales tax.
According to the release, the two-story building will span about 36,000 square feet and include nine classrooms, along with a gym, art and music rooms, special education classrooms and a media center.
The new school would accommodate possible future expansion for pre-K to second-grade students, which could be included as part of a second phase of renovations. That second phase also could include improvements to the high school’s fine arts and career and technical education spaces and/or other facility projects and would be funded using 1-cent sales tax revenue.
According to the release, construction on the new building is slated to begin next year, with the intention to open the new school in fall 2025.