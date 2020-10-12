Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to hear an update on how the district is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic at their meeting today.
The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, and via Zoom.
Also on the meeting agenda are the consideration of the district’s emergency operations plan, final acceptance of the Hempstead High School parking lot expansion project and a change order for the Alta Vista Campus vocational-technology classroom addition project.