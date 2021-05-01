Friday marked Democratic President Joe Biden’s 100th day in the White House, and while his approval rating at this point outpaces that of his predecessor, area political figures and experts are divided in their assessment of his performance thus far.
Biden received a 59% approval rating this month in a Pew Research Center poll, which was nearly equal to Barack Obama (61%) and slightly better than George W. Bush (52%) at this point in their presidencies. Donald Trump trailed all modern presidents at 39% at this point.
The most recently released Gallup poll showed similar figures: a 57% approval rate for Biden, compared to an average 61% rate for the first quarter of a president’s first year in the White House. At the same point, Trump had a 41% approval; Obama, 63%; and George W. Bush, 61%.
But area political science experts say he is behind his two most immediate predecessors on a couple of key early-term markers, such as legislative priorities.
Local supporters are relieved to have made it into a new administration.
“The real accomplishment is just being a competent president, restoring the presidency to normal, restoring the respect of other countries,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who endorsed Biden amid a crowded field ahead of the 2020 Iowa Caucus. “We needed it. Biden came into office with even more on his plate than (Franklin D. Roosevelt) did, with the pandemic, with its economic fallout, with a policing and race crisis, with the border.”
Republicans among the tri-states’ congressional delegation were less pleased.
“President Biden campaigned on unifying a divided nation, and part of that means working with a Congress divided virtually right down the middle,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in a statement. “Unfortunately, thus far he’s done very little to back up his words on the campaign trail, and he’s stood by while others in his party use divisive rhetoric that only serves to further inflame discord in our nation.”
American Rescue Plan
The first big hurdle and promise of Biden’s first 100 days was responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The topic took up the majority of the latter half of Biden’s campaign and most of his transition.
The new president focused especially on vaccinations, initially promising 100 million Americans vaccinated by his 100th day. The administration more than doubled that.
And Biden’s first, massive legislative priority — the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act — delivered $1,400 direct relief checks to millions of Americans. It also contained hundreds of billions of dollars for schools and colleges, COVID-19 vaccines and testing, mass transit systems, renters and small businesses. It also has money for child care, tax breaks for families with children and assistance for states willing to expand Medicaid coverage for low-income residents.
“It is a relief to have a president who is taking the greatest challenge of my lifetime as seriously,” said Carrie O’Connor, the new chairwoman of the Dubuque County Democratic Party. “I am not hearing many complaints about that, putting upwards of $20 million (in American Rescue Plan funding just for the City of Dubuque) coming to help those who need it.”
The Telegraph Herald reached out repeatedly to each of the area’s 10 county Republican parties for this story. Only three responded. The Dubuque County and Jo Daviess County, Ill., chairmen declined to comment. The Jackson County, Iowa, chairwoman said she was not authorized to comment, referring questions to the Republican Party of Iowa.
The head of the state party was critical of Biden’s efforts thus far.
“On the only thing that is working out, I will give the president kudos for implementing what President Trump started,” said state party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. “He is carrying out the process of inoculating the American public. But he didn’t even mention the previous administration’s work (in his joint address to Congress on Wednesday).”
While the American Rescue Plan was passed, Biden since has struggled to gain traction on other legislative goals, such as infrastructure, a local political expert said.
“He is lagging behind President Trump when it comes to legislation,” said Chris Budzisz, professor of political science at Loras College. “But a lot of that is due to the razor-thin margins in the Senate. There is also a focus on issues like COVID and immigration and issues around policing. There are a lot of immediate issues going on that distract from legislation.”
Executive orders
Biden has turned to an ever-more-popular tool for presidents to get some things done — executive orders.
“He has more in this first 100 days than Presidents Trump, Obama or Bush,” Budzisz said. “That is a reflection of a general trend in Washington from the kind of ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ version of how we create laws.”
Many of those reversed the executive orders of Trump — who previously held the record for most in the first 100 days — including on policy at the U.S./Mexico border. Republicans attacked the moves.
“President Biden’s executive orders and the rhetoric were music to the ears of the cartels and drug smugglers,” said U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa. “The crisis at the border is worsening by the day. Every state’s a border state, and I think President Biden could help address the situation at the border by immediately reversing some of those executive orders.”
Biden’s other executive orders were varied, reversing Trump orders by taking steps such as resuming domestic environmental regulations, rejoining the Paris climate agreement and releasing funding that Trump withheld from “sanctuary cities.”
Elizabeth Schmitt, a professor of political science at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, said it’s important to recognize some of the quieter moves that Biden has taken as well, particularly concerning civil rights.
“President Biden has made it very clear since his candidacy that LGBTQ issues are important to his administration,” she said. “The things he has been doing are executive orders repealing the trans ban in the military, then signing the Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation, then advocating for the Senate passing the Equality Act.”
Cabinet
One of every president’s first big jobs is also getting his chosen Cabinet through Senate confirmations.
“He was able to fill far more positions than President Trump had to this point, but fewer than Obama, but more again than Bush,” Budzisz said.
Hinson said she met productively with several members of the administration.
“I had a personal phone call (recently) with (Transportation) Secretary (Pete) Buttigieg,” she said. “We had a good talk about infrastructure. I also met with the legislative liaison for Biden’s administration as well. … They like the PPP Equity Act, which is a bipartisan bill. They were interested in knowing more about bipartisan legislation.”
In the Big Tent
Biden was one of more than a dozen Democrats crisscrossing Iowa in 2019 and early 2020 ahead of the Iowa Caucus. He made three stops in the Telegraph Herald coverage area during that time.
But he did not do particularly well statewide, coming in fourth in the caucus.
“I didn’t campaign for Biden,” said Shari Flatt, who leads Indivisible Dubuque, a progressive activist group. “Of those 13 people at one time who were up on the stage, he would have been way down in the last half.”
But in April, she said she was pleasantly surprised.
“He’s doing more liberal things than some of the others might have been able to,” Flatt said. “He’s done it quickly, gotten right out there and said, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ I just hope he keeps pushing and gets as much done as possible.”
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who represents Jo Daviess County but who announced Friday she will not run for re-election, said the broad spectrum of views in the current Democratic Party can prove challenging for presidents.
“We have members who are anywhere along the spectrum,” she said. “It’s a tough group to manage. But he’s invited members of the White House to sit down in small group discussions with members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans. Joe Biden is a guy who understands getting things done.”
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said in a recent press release that Biden has drifted ideologically.
“In just his first 100 days in office, President Biden has shown his true colors by completely abandoning bipartisanship and taking a sharp left turn — one that solely prioritizes his radical base and Democratic special interests over the American people,” she said.
Chris Larimer, political science professor at University of Northern Iowa, said Biden has tried to please his whole party.
“He’s trying to do both: be moderate, but set aside the demands of some of the most progressive and address those through executive order,” he said.
Future
With more than three and a half years left in his term, Biden has time to achieve some of his next goals — if the congressional winds don’t shift.
“When you think about past presidents with major pieces of legislation — the Affordable Care Act, Trump’s tax cuts — they all happened after their 100 days,” Budzisz said. “That 100 days is not a do-or-die. And he has some things in his favor, with research showing popular support for taxation of the wealthy.”
But Biden is dealing with a razor-thin majority in the Senate now, and campaigning is already underway for the midterm elections.
“An infrastructure bill is going to take some time,” Larimer said. “You get into an election year, and that makes it hard. Do they just want to focus on infrastructure and see if they can bring up immigration after the midterms? He has technically unified control, but there are one or two issues where they could push for legitimate change and then that be it.”
Both Kaufmann and Grassley said they are holding onto hope for bipartisan moves down the road.
“President Biden is only 100 days in, so there’s time for him to turn things around and make good on his campaign promise to unite the country,” Grassley said in an emailed statement. “I know from his time in the Senate that he’s capable of being a bipartisan dealmaker.”