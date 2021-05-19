Authorities said a Dubuque teen hit her father in the head with a piece of concrete during a dispute.
Brianna K. Grassel, 18, of 1814 Hansel Drive, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Monday on a charge of domestic assault with injury.
Court documents state that her father, Thomas M. Grassel, 57, arrived home at 7 a.m. Monday when he went to tell Brianna Grassel to turn down her music and that “he had fixed a vehicle that was being given to her.” He reported that his daughter grew upset and eventually came at him and punched him in the face, causing a bruise and cut near his eye. He grabbed her by the throat, pushed her away and went downstairs.
Brianna Grassel threw a bottle of cleaning product at him, documents state. She then followed him outside, picked up a piece of broken concrete and hit him in the head with it, causing a bleeding wound, he told police. Officers reported seeing a broken piece of concrete near the front door.
Documents state that Brianna Grassel “admitted to hitting her father in the head with an item but stated it was not a piece of concrete.”
She also was arrested on warrants charging fifth-degree criminal mischief and unlawful use of bow and arrows, slingshots, missiles, etc. In that unrelated case, she was accused of shooting a BB gun on April 7 at a vehicle owned by Naiche N. Jacobs, 19, of Dubuque, while it was in the 2700 block of Central Avenue, causing $250 worth of damage.