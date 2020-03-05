MCGREGOR, Iowa — A historic McGregor eatery soon will be reopened by the same family that presided over its heyday.
Robert Yager and his wife, Jennifer, plan to reopen White Springs Supper Club at some point this month. The eatery will serve dinner five days per week and brunch once per week.
For many area residents, it also will bring back an iconic structure that has long sat vacant.
White Springs Supper Club, located on Klein Brewery Road, has been closed for more than a decade. In the years since, the property briefly housed an antique shop, but otherwise has remained empty.
Along with friends and family members, Robert has spent months getting the structure ready to reopen.
“There has definitely been a lot of work,” he said. “It’s exhausting, but it is a labor of love.”
A family connection is part of what has fueled the Yagers’ passion for the project. Jennifer’s great-grandmother, Ethel Mann, was the longtime owner of White Springs Supper Club.
The structure initially housed a brewery, but it was transformed into a restaurant in 1936.
In the mid-1900s, Ervin Mann took ownership of the eatery. Ethel became co-owner a few years later when she married Ervin and later became the sole owner when Ervin died in 1965.
Ethel continued to operate the restaurant until her death in 2004. It briefly was operated by a new owner until closing permanently about a year later.
Ethel’s daughter, Doris Barrette, still harbors fond memories of peeling potatoes and washing dishes at White Springs.
“We didn’t have air conditioning, and there were a lot of points where it was a bare-bones operation,” Barrette recalled. “But the food was always so good. That was what we were known for, and that is why the people always came around.”
Robert, who has two decades of experience in the restaurant industry, hopes to carry on that tradition.
Those who remember previous incarnations of White Springs will find some menu items strikingly familiar.
The Yagers have acquired some original recipes — including those for coleslaw and potato salad — and plan to utilize them in the eatery.
Other staples at the restaurant will include ribs, catfish and chicken.
The decor also will include nods to the past.
Family members tracked down the original jukebox from the restaurant. Robert also plans to frame old pictures from the restaurant’s previous leaders and display them on the walls.
“Our goal is to bring back a lot of the original stuff,” said Robert. “We want to maintain that old look, but also incorporate a modern style.”
Over the years, Barrette has honed her expertise regarding the history of the restaurant and the property itself. She is writing a book to chronicle the history of the eatery.
To see a new generation of the family carry on the tradition represents a dream come true.
“It is very exciting,” Barrette said. “It is back in the family again.”