When Jami Boss in 2011 moved from the Wausau (Wis.) Fire Department to the Dubuque Fire Department, she didn’t expect her workplace experience to radically change.
But Boss endured sexual harassment and discrimination over the past decade in a workplace seemingly geared against women.
“Women are not seen as equal to (men), even when we go to work and do our job every day,” Boss said in a recent interview with the Telegraph Herald. “... It’s always been hard for me to wrap my head around it because I feel like if you can do the same job as somebody else, there should be the same kind of respect.”
Boss sued the City of Dubuque and Fire Chief Rick Steines in September 2020 for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation. Following an eight-day civil trial in February of this year, a jury found that she proved her claims of sexual harassment and discrimination and awarded her $575,000.
In the wake of that decision, the Telegraph Herald examined 276 pages of testimony given by two high-ranking city officials during the trial and 58 exhibits submitted for it, in addition to its previous reporting on the opening and closing arguments and the lawsuit itself. The newspaper also reached out for follow-up interviews with key members of the department and city staff.
They collectively show a fire department, over the past decade, in which:
- A captain sexually harassed an intern and used his position to scare her, then was allowed to resign rather than be fired.
- The aforementioned intern was scared to report the harassment due to fears of retaliation, while Boss reported retaliation for her role in assisting the intern.
- Other reports of harassment do not appear to have been fully investigated.
- There was talk of not promoting women because they might be harassed by their superiors.
- There were concerns of discrimination in regard to promotions.
- Women did not have a dedicated space for breastfeeding, as required by federal law.
- Some women’s bathrooms did not have locks on their doors.
- One fire station had garnered nicknames because pornographic material was so prevalent in it.
- A light switch plate depicting a male flasher, in which the switch was positioned to resemble genitalia, was up for an extended period of time and put back up even after it was taken down.
- A large segment of White men were worried about women or minorities receiving special treatment, despite having very few women in the department and no minorities.
- Boss was told by at least one colleague that she only was hired because she was a woman.
For this story, the TH obtained transcripts of trial testimony given by Steines and Kelly Larson.
Larson recently transitioned to development and training manager for the city, but she previously served as the director of the Human Rights Department. She told the TH that she could not comment on the fire department’s culture because she didn’t work there.
Steines and City Manager Mike Van Milligen only would provide comment for this story via email in response to written questions submitted by the TH. Their responses paint the picture of a fire department in which progress has been made but more work needs to be done.
“The city needs to take a hard look at itself and recognize where there are culture changes that need to be made,” part of their response states. “When we look in that mirror, we see that there is work that needs to be done, and we are committed to doing that work in all of our departments. We understand that this organizational change work is challenging and complex, but it is an opportunity for progress that will make us a better organization.”
But Boss said some still don’t see the problems.
“It just really comes down to the culture there because they really don’t think they’re doing anything wrong,” she said. “To this day, I think even after the trial and the case, they still think I’m the one who did something wrong — not them — which again points to the culture, the environment.
“I think you can get along just fine at Dubuque Fire if you go along with not speaking up when something’s wrong. I’m just not that kind of person.”
Boss’ suit was the second high-profile one filed by a female city employee in recent years. Then-Dubuque Police Department Capt. Abby Simon sued the city in 2019 on the grounds of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation. The City of Dubuque reached a $1.8 million settlement with Simon in the case last year, though the payment was “not an admission of any liability” by the city.
FEW WOMEN, MINORITY EMPLOYEES
Throughout its history, the Dubuque Fire Department has had very few firefighters who were not White men.
According to Steines’ court testimony, Dubuque hired its first female firefighter in 2000. In the 22 years since, there have been a total of six.
Currently, the department has four women firefighters among its ranks, which Steines testified equates to 4.5% of the department’s staff.
The emailed response from Van Milligen and Steines notes that an additional woman, referred to as a “civilian,” also works for the department. It also states that two more women will be hired in April to work in the department.
The National Fire Protection Association, in a report released in December, reported that 4.2% of “career” firefighters nationwide were women in 2019. Women made up 10.2% of volunteer firefighters.
Additionally, Larson testified that Dubuque has never had a Black or Asian firefighter. She believed the department might have employed a Hispanic firefighter at one point, but she could not recall the person’s name.
In 2019, the Dubuque Fire Department went through a strategic planning process in which one initiative was to support a diverse workforce.
“We have always struggled to recruit women and minorities,” Steines testified during the recent trial. “... I think our efforts towards it have changed, but the results are still very minimal.”
In Boss’ lawsuit, she reported that she was told by fellow employees that she was only hired because she was a woman.
One effort to address diversity that Steines mentioned in testimony was the creation of an internship program. Three female interns worked in the department from 2016 to 2020. However, Steines said none of them ultimately decided to pursue a fire service career.
The program is being evaluated “to determine if changes are necessary to make it a pipeline for employees,” according to city officials.
The response from Van Milligen and Steines states that they believe the efforts completed so far have “improved working conditions and created better opportunities for a diverse fire workforce, and that we have more work to do to improve in order for us to be able to recruit and retain a diverse workforce. We are committed to doing that work.”
The city response notes that 44% of City of Dubuque department heads and 35% of leadership team members are women, while 7.4% of department heads and 5.5% of leadership team members are people of color.
“Continuing to improve these statistics is one specific way that we are striving to ensure that sexual discrimination does not happen within our organization in the future,” the response states.
CONCERNS BEYOND BOSSBoss is not the only Dubuque firefighter who presented concerns to city officials.
Firefighter Susanna Duggan wrote a letter with Boss in April 2020 regarding concerns about the two of them being passed over for promotion. The letter was included among the exhibits at the recent trial. Through Boss, Duggan declined to comment for this story.
In the letter, Duggan said she felt “targeted, threatened and harassed” by a lieutenant in the fire department with whom she was working. That person was not named.
The two also reported that they had heard talk that it would not be a “good idea” to promote women to positions in which they would work with superiors “who have a history of harassing other members on the department.”
“The department needs to deal with the behavior of these officers in order to rectify the concerns,” the letter states. “We should not be denied a promotion because of their inappropriate behavior and the department’s failure to acknowledge it.”
In court, Larson testified that a male firefighter, Lt. Jesse Coulson, also spoke to her about concerns with the department’s culture. Coulson is Boss’ partner in the fire department.
According to Larson, Coulson said he felt that people who brought concerns forward about the department’s culture weren’t taken seriously and that people “didn’t understand the extent” to which the current culture impacted women.
“He certainly indicated that there (was) ... a certain culture or expectations that were more typical among White male firefighters that people were expected to assimilate to,” Larson said.
She also testified that Coulson reported an instance when another male firefighter was “getting kind of ribbed or made fun of” by his colleagues for making comments supportive of equity and inclusion.
Speaking to the TH, Coulson noted that the firefighting field as a whole — not just the Dubuque department — consists predominantly of men. While he said he does not believe anyone had an anti-female mindset in the fire department, the conditions still impacted the women working there.
“It can be an unconscious thing,” he said. “If it’s the only thing you’ve ever known, when you challenge what’s known, typical human reaction is to be defensive about it, and that’s going to impact people, whether that’s diverse groups or whether that’s gender.”
Larson testified that she believes this culture issue extended beyond the city’s fire and police departments, noting that she believes city leaders do not have a full understanding of how that culture affects women.
“I think there are some individuals who understand it and others where I am not convinced that the impact is understood,” she testified.
She referenced a call to all city employees during which Van Milligen spoke after a settlement was reached in the lawsuit by Abby Simon against the police department.
“(He said) something to the degree of expressing concern or compassion for both Abby and (then Dubuque Police Chief) Mark Dalsing, which I didn’t find troubling in itself,” Larson testified. “What I found troubling was that there didn’t seem to be an understanding that sexism is something that goes beyond a single individual.”
STRUGGLES IN REPORTING CONCERNS
The City of Dubuque and the fire department have policies addressing harassment and discrimination. Those who observe such instances must report them, and they will be investigated.
The response from Van Milligen and Steines states that there are no instances when city staff would not look into potential harassment and discrimination claims.
However, testimony from the civil trial indicates that women did not always feel that they were heard or understood fully when reporting such concerns.
When asked about the issues reported in the fire department as compared to the police department, Larson said similar concerns raised included having “specific evidence overlooked or sort of brushed away.”
“Did you also see similarities in the failure to investigate when women would come forward with concerns about harassment or discrimination?” asked Paige Fiedler, an attorney for Boss, during the civil trial.
“Yeah,” Larson replied. “I’m not aware of investigations occurring in those circumstances.”
Larson testified that she believes that city employees feel there will be a resolution to “very blatant or explicit” forms of harassment or discrimination, but they don’t trust a resolution will be reached “if it is more gray.”
“I think that based on what employees often express to me, they’re concerned that they won’t be taken seriously or that there will be repercussions in terms of how other employees treat them or what employees think of them as a result of coming forward,” Larson testified.
Boss brought up concerns about harassment to Steines while he was looking into anonymous complaints that she was violating the city’s residency requirement.
Boss was asked to submit a log of the time she spent at her Dubuque home. An attorney for Boss sent a letter in 2015 calling the log “part of a continued pattern of hostility and targeted behavior to her because of her sex,” according to Fiedler during the civil trial.
“She states that Jami has had a male coworker walk in on her while she was using the ... restroom, has been yelled at for not cleaning the women’s restroom ... even though that is not the pattern and practice of the firefighters and has been singled out because of her sex for other matters,” Fiedler added about the letter.
After finding that Boss was meeting the residency requirement, Steines sent her a letter acknowledging that she reported being harassed. Steines testified that Boss’s report had no other specific details, and he also did not investigate the incidents listed in Boss’ attorney’s letter further.
CAPTAIN OUSTED OVER HARASSMENT
When Steines was asked in court if he ever punished any fire department leadership in his seven years as chief for failing to comply with city harassment policies, he mentioned one name: Capt. Jim Abitz.
Steines said officials in 2017 started to look into reports of Abitz harassing a city intern. Efforts to reach Abitz for comment for this story were unsuccessful.
The allegations were outlined in trial testimony and included Abitz asking the intern to have sex with him, touching her inappropriately and sending pictures of himself partially clothed to her.
Larson also testified that the intern reported Abitz stopping by her house several times and that the intern once threatened to call the police if he did so again.
The intern told Larson that Abitz’s response was, “I am the police.”
“It’s a use of power to frighten her,” Larson said about the incident.
Steines testified that he only was told by one department employee about the allegations. He said he did not investigate if others knew about the allegations and failed to report them.
Fiedler said in court that Boss also left Larson a voicemail regarding two fire department employees’ reactions when she told them about the intern’s allegations against Abitz. Boss reported that they started “telling me stories about what they had heard about (the intern) to try and discredit her.”
Larson testified that an investigation into whether this conversation violated the city’s retaliation policy would have been appropriate, but she did not believe one was conducted.
Boss and the intern met with Larson in 2017 to discuss the intern’s allegations against Abitz, and the pair both wanted their names to be kept confidential.
Boss already faced “a degree of marginalization” based on previously voicing concerns about gender in the workplace, according to Larson’s notes from the meeting, and the intern was concerned about being blamed for what happened.
Larson said fears of retaliation are common among those who came to her to report harassment or discrimination.
“If there is word that gets out that they’ve made a complaint or people are aware of it, then, yes, it’s common for there to be problems with relationships, tensions, feelings of, you know, not being treated fairly or ... people not trusting them or kind of sidelining them” Larson testified.
Abitz was placed on a paid administrative leave for more than four months as city staff investigated. Abitz ultimately was allowed to resign rather than be fired, though Steines testified he “had no real influence on that decision.”
Boss’ attorneys said Abitz announced at a union meeting that Boss was the reason he lost his job.
LACK OF NEEDED PRIVACY
Other allegations brought up by Boss highlight ways in which women working for the fire department might have faced barriers in achieving equity in the workplace.
They include privacy in bathrooms. Boss said that, when she started in the department, not all women’s bathrooms had doors that locked.
Boss reported related issues multiple times, including in a 2015 email to Steines about men using women’s bathrooms that did not have proper signage.
“I considered ignoring this issue and not informing you of it because of some backlash I received from it the last time I complained,” the email states. “I changed my mind when I overheard a captain and lieutenant on shift one joking about how putting a women’s sign on the bathroom door just means unisex.”
The city’s response states that all reports regarding the bathrooms were addressed by Steines when he heard them.
Boss noted that all women’s bathrooms now do have locks at all fire stations.
“A woman asking for privacy in the bathroom, to some people there, they looked at it as making an accommodation for women,” she said. “And because there’s more of them than there is of us, why wouldn’t they just be able to use ours, too? That’s kind of the attitude that they have.”
The department also has a breastfeeding policy outlining the need for accommodations and break times for mothers who need to pump breast milk for up to one year after a child’s birth. Mothers should have a private place other than a bathroom to pump milk, according to the policy.
The policy was put in place 14 months after a federal law was passed requiring employers to provide a place to pump, according to Fiedler.
Boss previously reported that a man walked in on her once while she was pumping breast milk in a bathroom. She said the room she was in did not have a lock, but she had no other place to go.
“Working a 24-hour shift away from your family as a woman who just had a baby is difficult in itself,” Boss said. “It is also difficult to ask for something like that to be provided for you because you’re the minority and any time I would suggest or ask something, it felt like I was asking for special accommodations that would then pit me against the males.”
Steines testified that, since becoming chief, he has not had anyone ask him to provide a room to pump milk but that he would have done so.
On Feb. 28 in connection with Boss’ lawsuit, an Iowa District Court judge issued a court order requiring one room at each Dubuque fire station be available for new mothers to pump breast milk. The room must be able to be locked from the inside, and all rooms must be in place by Wednesday, March 30.
The emailed response from Van Milligen and Steines states that the city works with employees to identify spaces to pump breast milk. The response noted that a facilities manager hired last year is creating an analysis of city facilities to see where changes might need to be made.
REPORTS OF CRUDE MATERIALS
There also have been reports of pornographic materials found in fire stations over the years.
Boss said magazines depicting naked women were kept in the cleaning supply closet in Station 3, 3155 Central Ave., at one point.
“Obviously, it makes you uncomfortable, knowing that those items are there that objectify women, and it makes you concerned that they are objectifying you or other women while you’re working with them,” she said of the magazines.
In court, Steines denied knowledge of pornographic magazines at Station 3 and the station’s crude nicknames — such as “jack shack” — due to the magazines.
Steines testified that he was not aware of any investigation into the materials but noted that an assistant chief had checked for the magazines and did not find them.
Fiedler also questioned Steines about a Station 3 light switch plate cover meant to look like a naked man. The switch was positioned to resemble male genitalia.
Steines testified that he saw the switch plate cover shortly after he was hired by the fire department in 1985. He said it was removed around 2013 but then put back up again by one of the department’s captains. It was then removed prior to Steines becoming chief in August 2014.
Additionally, Boss reported in her initial lawsuit filing she also was inappropriately touched at work when a co-worker, who was not named, shoved his hands down the back of her pants.
CONCERNS IN THE PROMOTION PROCESS
Reports of discrimination came up following changes to the fire equipment operator, or FEO, exam. Until 2018, Steines testified, the fire department promoted FEOs based on their order of performance on a written Civil Service exam.
But in 2018, the department began a practical exam component. Steines testified that it had been in the works for months, but employees heard little about it until it was about time to take the practical exam.
Following the announcement, Fielder said in court, Boss wrote an email to Assistant Fire Chief Greg Harris. She expressed concerns about the fire engine that would be used during the exam, which she said had steering issues that would make it difficult to be used for the evaluation.
Steines testified that department staff checked for issues on the truck but found none. However, its power steering ended up being fixed at some point after the exam.
Steines testified that scores on the practical exam were not released to those who took it, but no one failed. The results were used to develop a list of the order in which he would recommend promotions, and results of the written exam were given less weight.
Steines testified that three people did not do as well on the practical exam, and he wanted them to have more driving experience and further evaluation before being considered for promotion.
Those three included two women firefighters, Boss and Duggan. The third was Brian Recker, the husband of Abby Simon.
Fiedler acknowledged in court that Simon had not yet filed her lawsuit against the city at the time that her husband took the practical exam. However, Fiedler said Simon had met with city staff regarding her claims at that point and had written emails about her complaints.
Steines testified that he knew Recker and Simon were married but that he did not know of Simon’s allegations at the time of the exam.
Boss, who was promoted to FEO in 2020, said she was not told for 22 months after taking the exam that she did not do well enough for promotion, while other men were promoted to FEO during that time frame. She also was not given her practical exam scores.
“And then when I did see my test scores after filing a civil rights complaint, the numbers on my score sheets were scribbled out and changed,” she said.
EMPLOYEES BELIEVE TRAINING TO RESULT IN ‘SPECIAL TREATMENT’
Trial testimony also outlined several more recent examples of moves meant to address equity and inclusivity at the fire department.
Larson testified that a cultural audit was conducted within the department to see how employees felt about workplace equity and inclusion.
Larson said training connected to the audit was completed last fall. A survey also was conducted to gather employee thoughts on issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
“I remember that there was a split, so ... they could see there was a chunk of the staff that was more maybe open and receptive or wanting to work on this (and) another chunk of the staff that was feeling that it would result in special treatment for women and minorities,” Larson testified. “... So I see this as more about the culture being reinforced and a culture that’s not inclusive and is highly competitive and where people are afraid to bring forward concerns that relate to any differences they might have.”
A copy of the summary from the survey show that officials found “fragmentation” in the department.
“A substantial subset of the department is concerned about unequal (i.e., special) treatment for members from underrepresented groups in pursuit of increasing diversity,” the summary states. “That is associated with skepticism and scrutiny of women and ethnic/racial minority (prospective) members that creates a noninclusive workplace culture.”
Larson testified she believed it was Coulson’s idea to bring in professionals to complete the audit. Coulson served on the City of Dubuque’s Intercultural Competency Committee.
Coulson told the TH that he believes the fire department has made strides in recent years in improving its culture, noting that issues brought up in Boss’s lawsuit occurred over a period of years.
He said people now are more accepting of ideas surrounding diversity in the fire department.
“Changes have come,” he said. “But when you face changing core values, core beliefs, that’s a long road.”
MOVING AHEAD
Looking ahead, city officials have voiced a need for continued focus on creating a culture inclusive to all.
On Feb. 22, four days after the verdict in Boss’s civil trial, Van Milligen issued a memo to all fire department staff. The memo states that the city would use the jury findings as “an opportunity for reflection, review and growth.”
“The fire department is going to continue to become more diverse, and this is an opportunity to create an atmosphere where everyone feels accepted,” the memo states. “The jury decided some of the behaviors at the fire department described in the lawsuit were unacceptable. This is a time for introspection and self-examination.”
In the city’s response to the TH, it stated that there is ongoing work within the department to address “a number of issues.”
“This includes employee discussion groups, additional information sharing and communication on behavior expectations, reporting and an intolerance for retaliatory behavior/action,” it states.
In addition, the response notes that Larson’s new role will identify additional training needs.
The response also mentioned that a Core Executive Team made up of city officials was formed three years ago, along with an annual employee survey “that measures employee satisfaction, perceptions and progress towards our organizational culture goals.”
In December, the team shared with city employees a 12-to-18-month action plan to address themes that arose in employee feedback from the annual survey and follow-up focus groups.
“Recommendations from the plan that have already been implemented include expansion of supervisor training and implementation of a learning management system to track individual goals and attendance; monthly one-on-one meetings between the city manager and all department heads; budget recommendations that expand staff capacity and address employee wellness and safety concerns; and addition of positions in the Human Resources department,” the response states.
Larson testified that, in order to change culture generally, everyone has to see how they play a role without being “overly defensive” or “overly focused on blame.” She added that, without public acknowledgment of issues, it can be difficult for people to move on.
“I think there needs to be accountability for there … to be significant changes in people’s behavior,” Larson testified. “They have to understand what they’ve done and what needs to be changed about it.”
Additionally, Steines testified that the department’s more recent advertising efforts to recruit more women and minorities is also in place for the selection of a new fire chief.
Steines is retiring effective Thursday, March 31. He previously said the lawsuit had no impact on his decision to do so.
The city’s response states that hiring a new chief “who can improve the culture of the fire department and address performance concerns” is a priority.
“Yes, the core hiring committee is aware of the concerns,” the response states. “Additional committees consisting of fire staff, City of Dubuque leadership team members and community members and partners will also participate to ensure that diverse perspectives are included in making this important decision for the community.”
Boss said she hopes the new fire chief is dedicated to change and diversity.
“I hope that they consider someone from outside of Dubuque to maybe bring in a fresh new perspective, and I would be disappointed if some of the characters from the story of my trial would get promoted to that position,” she said.
Boss added that she filed her lawsuit in the hopes of creating a better work environment for women.
“Unfortunately, change doesn’t come immediately, even after something like this, a case like this where there’s a verdict,” Boss said. “I do want to say I am somewhat disappointed because so far there has been no accountability. I hope that the city will hold some people accountable in the future based on the facts that came out in the case. I’m not certain that they will. And I think that’s an important thing that needs to happen in promoting that change, in accomplishing that change.”
In the meantime, Boss continues to focus on her work.
“For right now, I plan on continuing to work there, but if there isn’t any change and history repeats itself, I will look to find employment elsewhere,” she said. “... I don’t expect change to happen overnight, but right now, I’m going back and doing my job because it’s the profession that I love.”