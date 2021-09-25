MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A group of local artists will document a Maquoketa walk in support of Alzheimer’s research during an outdoor painting event today.
During the Jackson County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which begins at 9 a.m. this morning, the artists will set up along the route from the Maquoketa YMCA into the Prairie Creek Recreation Area. The artists’ paintings will depict the walk and the surrounding natural area, and the completed works will be auctioned off at the Maquoketa Art Experience this afternoon.
Chrisje Sanders, an artist and volunteer with the Maquoketa Art Experience, is one of about 10 artists participating in the plein air, or outdoor, painting event.
She said she hopes the artists’ efforts can raise awareness and provide inspiration for participants in the walk.
“We’ve experienced that art is healing for a lot of people, and, especially during COVID-19, art can connect people,” she said. “... People being out and creating is just wonderful.”
Sanders said artists may use whatever medium they choose, including watercolor, oil or acrylic paints. Pieces must be completed and brought to the Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S Main Street, by 3:15 p.m.
At 4 p.m., a live auction of finished products will take place. Of the proceeds, 20% will go to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 20% to the Maquoketa Art Experience and 60% to the artist who created the piece.
The auction will showcase the nearly completed renovations of the Maquoketa Art Experience. The organization’s building, which it shares with the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce, has been under construction for several months, according to Maquoketa Art Experience Board President Bob Osterhaus.
He said the updates, which include a new ceiling, new carpeting, repainting and new LED lights, should hopefully be finalized within the next week. Additional work on the building’s upper story, which is being renovated into four apartments, is still in progress.
Sally Davies, volunteer with the Jackson County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said she was “surprised and ecstatic at the same time” when the artists shared their intention to document the walk.
“I think it’s just a wonderful opportunity to include more people and get the word out and advocate a little more,” she said. “(Alzheimer’s) is one of those things that no one fights alone… so it’s really about that awareness piece. The more people involved, the more people who know, and knowledge is power.”