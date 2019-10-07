DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Police said a Darlington man with an open alcohol container in his vehicle was arrested Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated for the fourth time.
Brian E. Lancaster, 46, was arrested on charges of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, according to Darlington police. He also was cited with possessing open intoxicants in a vehicle.
A press release states that Lancaster was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, though details of the traffic stop were not provided.
He was taken to Lafayette County Jail, where he remained this morning.