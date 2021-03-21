The Iowa Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision to suppress certain evidence in a 2018 Dubuque drug case and sent the case back to the district court for a new hearing.
Michael M. Hillery, 54, filed a motion to suppress any evidence or statements made when he was detained by an officer in 2018, arguing that he was given a promise of leniency. While Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig granted that motion, the Court of Appeals reversed the decision in July 2020.
The Supreme Court published its opinion Friday, mostly agreeing with the appellate ruling.
“We agree with the Court of Appeals that the officer properly detained the defendant ... and the ensuing discussion seeking a cooperation agreement did not cross the line to an improper promise of leniency,” the opinion states.
Hillery was stopped by a member of the Dubuque Drug Task Force on Nov. 14, 2018, after leaving a Dubuque home that was under investigation for drug sales. According to testimony cited in the opinion, the officer told Hillery, “That’s not to say you’re not going to jail someday for this, but I’m not looking to take you to jail today for it. I just want your cooperation.”
Hillery gave the officer a bag of crack cocaine and a bag of marijuana he had on him. He was charged several months later with possession of crack cocaine and possession of marijuana.
The high court’s opinion stated the officer’s statement did not promise leniency, as Hillery was not arrested on Nov. 14, 2018, and was warned he could go to jail later.
However, the Iowa Supreme Court vacated the appeals court’s rejection of Hillery’s constitutional claims that he was “coerced” into handing over drugs to an officer.
The high court remanded the case for a new suppression hearing based on these constitutional claims, as well as to determine if the drugs fall under the inevitable discovery doctrine. In this case, the doctrine would allow the drugs as evidence if the officer had probable cause to arrest Hillery for them, even if Hillery did not turn the drugs over.