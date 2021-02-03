Susan Farber and John Pregler will face off in next month’s special election for the Dubuque City Council Ward 1 seat.
They easily secured the top two places in Tuesday’s primary election to advance to the March 2 election.
Farber garnered 506 votes, or 52.6% of those cast, according to unofficial results posted by Dubuque County election officials. Pregler received 353 votes, or 36.7%.
The third candidate in the race — Nichole Weber — received 101 votes, or 10.5%. Two write-in votes also were reported.
About 8.3% of registered voters cast ballots in the ward, which covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque.
Kevin Lynch was appointed in the summer to fill the Ward 1 seat after Brett Shaw resigned when he moved from Dubuque, but in August, a citizens’ petition calling for a special election was filed.
The winner in March won’t be in the seat long before deciding on a re-election run — the seat will be on the ballot in November’s election as well.
Farber, 69, is the co-owner of Magoo’s Pizza on University Avenue. This is her first time running for Dubuque City Council. Prior to returning to Dubuque in 2003, she spent her career working as an executive for global telecommunications corporations.
Reached Tuesday night, Farber said she was honored to have received the most votes in the primary, and she hopes to continue introducing herself to more residents leading up to the March election.
“It’s been a wonderful opportunity to be in communication with family and friends and neighbors,” she said. “I’m thankful for the people that didn’t really know me but were kind enough to give me their thoughts and concerns.”
Pregler, 52, is running for the seat for a second time. He lost to Shaw by about 90 votes in 2017. A native of Dubuque currently working as vice president of asset management solutions for Data Transfer Solutions LLC, Pregler said he is glad to move on to the March election but realizes he has work to do if he wishes to win the seat.
“This election showed that Ward 1 voters are engaged and interested in what is going on in the City Council,” Pregler said. “I look forward to getting my message out.”
Weber, 41, is the owner of a business consulting company and former mental health therapist who was running for City Council for the first time. She said she was thankful for the support she received during her campaign and added that she intends to again run for public office in the future.
“I’m going to keep going from here,” she said. “People will be hearing again from me soon.”
In addition to early voting, residents could cast ballots at five precinct locations on Tuesday. Jenny Hillary, deputy commissioner of elections for Dubuque County, said the primary election is estimated to have cost about $10,000 to conduct.