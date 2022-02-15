Sorry, an error occurred.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Area residents can construct birdhouses at an upcoming workshop at Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa.
The workshop will take place at 10 a.m. on March 5. During the event, participants will construct birdhouses for house wrens and bluebirds using provided materials and instructions.
Individuals of all ages are welcome to attend, though youth should be accompanied by an adult, according to a press release.
Advance registration is required by noon on March 1, and the program’s cost is $10.
Those seeking more information or to register can contact 563-652-3783 or jess@jacksonccb.com.