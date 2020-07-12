The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Matthew B. Flannery, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:57 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 52/61/151 near the South Grandview exit on charges of interference with official acts causing injury, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that Officer Jordan Waddick was injured during the course of Flannery’s arrest, while Officer Sage Schroeder was injured while helping restrain Flannery after he was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
- Lindsey R. Harrison, 26, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Saturday outside of her room at Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark, 350 Bell St., on charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Court documents state that she assaulted her mother, Ann M. Harrison, 49, of Davenport, while a child was present. Ann Harrison was arrested on a charge of interference with official acts.
- Adam J. Ruden, 35, of 2578 Central Ave., was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon and two counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Court documents state that he forced a vehicle driven by Brittany A. Lebron, 23, of 2578 Central Ave., and carrying two children off the roadway on U.S. 52 in Dubuque on Wednesday.
- Chyna R. Nelson, 19, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Friday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on warrants charging two counts of voluntary absence from custody and a probation violation. Court documents state that Nelson walked out of the state correctional facility on June 26 and climbed over a wall to escape on July 6.
- Cody J. Leik, 35, of 2680 Anamosa Drive, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Friday at the gas station at 1401 Central Ave. on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and public intoxication. Court documents state that he pulled out a small pocketknife while approaching store clerk Shalib Rashid, 28, but dropped it, and a bystander kicked it out the front door.