Police said a Dubuque convenience store employee embezzled more than $14,000 by drawing money from the store’s Iowa Lottery pull-tab account.
Hollie A. Carr, 38, of 523 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 6 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft, forgery or theft of lottery tickets and ongoing criminal conduct-unlawful activity.
Court documents state that Rainbo Oil Co. alerted Dubuque police on Feb. 27 of a large amount of over-payouts relating to the store’s pull-tab exchange account, with most of the flagged payouts occurring at the company’s convenience store at 2335 University Ave.
Company officials told police they suspected Carr of “embezzling money using the pull-tab payout button on their (cash) register,” documents state. Company officials believed Carr was keeping pull-tab tickets that customers had redeemed. The alleged transactions were believed to have occurred 46 times between Nov. 8 and Jan. 31, resulting in the theft of $14,319.
Store surveillance camera footage appeared to show Carr opening the register drawer and placing money in her bag, documents state. The footage appeared to show Carr completing these transactions on multiple occasions.
“In other occasions, Carr would look around the store before completing these transactions while no one was around to see,” documents state.
Documents state that Carr also was using money from the pull-tabs payouts to “counter the tender” and purchase scratch-off lottery tickets for herself. Carr is alleged to have taken more than 44 scratch-off tickets in this manner.