Police said a Dubuque convenience store employee embezzled more than $14,000 by drawing money from the store’s Iowa Lottery pull-tab account.

Hollie A. Carr, 38, of 523 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 6 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft, forgery or theft of lottery tickets and ongoing criminal conduct-unlawful activity.

Recommended for you