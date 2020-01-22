Notable action taken on Tuesday night by Dubuque City Council members included:
Veterans memorial project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to award a $2.56 million construction contract to Conlon Construction to upgrade Dubuque’s Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Background: The project will expand the existing memorial plaza and helicopter installation located on Chaplain Schmitt Island. Workers will add green space, landscaping, lighting, seating and a boardwalk over the pond.
The Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Memorial located near Miller Riverview Park also would be relocated to the plaza.
Initial bids for the project received in August came in more than 27% above what was projected. City officials have budgeted $3.2 million — all of which will be covered by the Dubuque Racing Association — for the project.
What’s next: City staff worked with the DRA to scale back the memorial project to fit within budget. As a result, city staff recommended extending the project completion date from this October to May 2021, along with other alterations, to lower the construction contract to $2.56 million.
DRA board member Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said items could be added later subject to finding additional funding.
Water main extension
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve construction plans to extend city water service to the Southwest Arterial corridor.
Background: As part of the planned reconstruction of North Cascade Road, the city budgeted $432,700 to extend a water main along the road from Tyra Lane to Creekwood Drive at the Timber Hyrst subdivision. Once extended, “a critical water main distribution loop will then be completed while also positioning the water main system to support future expansion and growth,” city staffers stated in a memo.
What’s next: City staff will solicit work bids with the goal of awarding a contract Feb. 4. If approved, city officials anticipate work being completed by the end of August.
Furniture store rezoning
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a request to rezone property at 245 Railroad Ave. from light industrial to commercial use.
Background: Eddie Severns, co-owner of RF2 Furniture Warehouse, said he intends to move his store from the Millwork District to the new location so he can expand his business. The rezoning would provide him an additional 2,000 square feet of retail space, according to city officials.
The space on Railroad Avenue formerly housed a business that made uniforms and other corporate apparel, but has been vacant for years.
What’s next: Eventually, RF2 will move operations to Railroad Avenue, sharing a building with Becwar Tile & Marble near Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. and Mountaintop Stoneworks.