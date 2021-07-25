GALENA, Ill. — A third man took a plea deal after authorities arrested four men for allegedly sending explicit messages to and arranging a sexual encounter with an undercover officer posing online as a minor.
Matthew L. Colson, 50, of Cuba City, Wis., was sentenced last week to 18 months of probation in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to unlawful grooming. As part of the deal, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and one count of traveling to meet a minor were dismissed.
Two other men previously took plea deals related to the same sting operation. Johnny F. Brandt, 53, of Cuba City, Wis., pleaded guilty to one count of indecent solicitation of a child. Christian J. Dalinoc, 24, of Galena, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful grooming.
William J. Schleuning, 65, of Hanover, Ill., still faces charges of two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and one count each of unlawful grooming and traveling to meet a minor. His next court date is set for Aug. 12.
Court documents state that the men were arrested following an undercover operation of the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on the social networking app Grindr. An officer posed as a 15-year-old boy, and all four men initiated contact with the officer and sent explicit messages.
Colson, Brant and Schleuning were arrested after driving to Galena in separate sting operations, each believing they were meeting the boy for a sexual encounter, documents state. Dalinoc also made plans to meet with the boy.