Dubuque resident Bernie Saks climbed into the driver’s seat of his Audi e-tron and turned the key.
Instead of revving its engine, the vehicle didn’t emit a sound.
“When I first got it, it was kind of disconcerting in a lot of ways,” Saks said. “You’re not sure if it’s on or not.”
As he pressed the accelerator, the car rolled into motion and emitted a low hum, which Saks explained was just a computer-generated noise to alert pedestrians.
Saks, who bought his first electric car a year ago, is among Iowans making their initial purchases of such vehicles that quickly are gaining traction.
Throughout the tri-state area, as well, more people now are driving their first electric vehicles.
In 2020, there were 5,150 electric vehicles registered in Iowa. By the end of 2021, that number had risen to 8,370, including 232 in Dubuque County, 19 in Clayton County, 25 in Delaware County and 22 in Jackson County.
A total of 9,222 electric vehicles were registered in Wisconsin in 2021, as were 36,520 in Illinois.
“Sales appear to be doubling year over year,” said Kurtis Smith, sales manager at McGrath Chevrolet of Dubuque. “Every manufacturer is pushing electric now.”
For some owners, purchasing an electric vehicle offers a way to reduce their carbon footprint and limit their contribution to climate change. For others, it is a strategic move to capitalize on the long-term savings of a car that doesn’t require visits to a gas station.
While many experts expect electric vehicles eventually to become the new norm on the roads, they also say many challenges remain before widespread adoption becomes both economically and environmentally feasible.
“There are things that are going to need to be addressed,” said Mark Sinton, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Dubuque who has studied electric vehicles and owns one himself. “It’s not something that will happen overnight, and we’ll have to figure some of those problems out first.”
Increasing interest
Though electric vehicles look similar to those powered by internal-combustion engines, they have no engine, fuel tank, gearbox or exhaust system.
An electric vehicle is powered entirely by a lithium-ion battery typically located under the seats, and the battery is recharged by plugging it into a special charger.
Automobiles powered by electricity can produce substantial fuel savings for their owners, but those savings vary based on the current prices of gasoline and electricity.
About 70% to 80% of electric vehicle owners charge their automobiles at home, according to a 2021 report by Fuels Institute. That adds to owners’ electricity bills. Others use public chargers, some of which are free while others require payment.
Electric vehicles also require less maintenance than gas-powered cars and do not need oil changes, tune ups or emissions tests.
The Eastern Iowa Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan, funded by Iowa Economic Development Authority, estimates that an electric vehicle owner will spend half as much on maintenance as the owner of a gas-powered automobile. The U.S. Department of Energy also conducted a study last year that determined electric vehicle maintenance is 4 cents cheaper per mile than for gas-powered cars.
Electric automobiles currently are more expensive to purchase than their gas-powered counterparts, but they are getting cheaper.
In 2021, Kelley Blue Book estimated that the average price of a new, non-luxury vehicle was $43,144, while the price of an electric automobile was $56,437.
In its 2022 consumer report, however, research provider BloombergNEF estimated that electric vehicles will reach price parity with internal-combustion automobiles by the late 2020s.
At the same time, more people are considering purchasing electric automobiles. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in 2021 found that 39% of respondents said they were somewhat or very likely to consider purchasing an electric automobile as their next car.
Sinton said electric vehicles likely only will continue to grow in popularity as they become more affordable.
“I think it will continue to rise,” he said. “Especially with the recent gas prices, there seems to be a lot more interest.”
Paving the way
However, Sinton noted that a major problem still stands in the way of electric vehicles overtaking their gas-powered counterparts — charging infrastructure.
Charging stations are classified based on how quickly they can charge an electric automobile’s battery. Level 1 chargers can take 14 to 20 hours to fully charge an automobile, Level 2 chargers take 4 to 8 hours, and more recently produced DC fast-charging stations can charge a vehicle in about an hour.
Many electric vehicle owners install personal chargers in their homes. Saks charges his car in his garage every night.
However, Joshua Chamberland, stewardship and sustainability coordinator at the University of Dubuque, said public charging infrastructure is needed to ensure that drivers safely and confidently can travel throughout the country without having to worry about running out of charge.
“I think there needs to be some government initiative to publicly introduce more charging options for EVs,” He said. “We know that electric vehicles will become more popular, so it makes sense to plan ahead in developing that infrastructure.”
There are currently 652 public electric vehicle charging ports in Iowa, as well as 2,900 in Illinois and 1,014 in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The Alternative Fuels Data Center currently estimates that with about 8,300 electric automobiles on the road, Iowa needs 175 public Level 2 charging plugs to support them.
With 395 Level 2 charging plugs, the state is ahead of the game. However, a 2018 study by the Iowa Department of Transportation projected that there could be as many as 1.4 million electric vehicles operating in Iowa by 2040, with low projections still estimating at least 200,000 electric vehicles in the state.
Based on those projections, the Eastern Iowa Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan estimates that the state will need 22,000 Level 2 workplace charging ports, nearly 16,000 public Level 2 ports and more than 2,000 public fast-charging ports to meet demand.
“We are going to want to expand our public charging infrastructure,” said Gina Bell, sustainability coordinator for the City of Dubuque. “There are going to be cases where folks won’t have a driveway or garage, and they are going to need some sort of public charging option if they want to own an EV.”
As electric vehicle usage grows, local, state and federal governments are investing to expand charging infrastructure. In Iowa, state officials have awarded nearly $3.2 million for the creation of charging stations through the Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust.
This year, City of Dubuque officials will install their first fast-charging station at the Port of Dubuque with the help of a $119,000 grant from the state. City officials also plan to install charging stations in the planned $20 million parking ramp set to be located near the Dubuque County Courthouse on Central Avenue, and the city also recently received state funds to place a charging station at the Historic Federal Building.
Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last year, the federal government will invest $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle chargers throughout the country, with Iowa expected to receive $51 million over the next five years.
Illinois and Wisconsin also will receive $149 million and $78 million, respectively, to invest in expanding the number of charging stations.
Rural communities remain unplugged
Much of the current public investment in electric vehicle infrastructure has been focused on metropolitan areas, where the majority of electric automobiles are registered.
According to Pew Research Center, a majority of electric vehicle charging outlets are located in large U.S. cities.
Public charging stations in rural communities currently remain rare, but Sinton said a major point of expanding such infrastructure is to provide access to charging at a larger variety of locations throughout the country, including rural communities.
Electric car drivers can end up with what Sinton and other experts call charge anxiety, in which they worry they will not have enough charge to travel from one major metropolitan area to another without access to a charging station along the way. This can reduce the willingness of electric vehicle owners to make long distance trips.
“It is the fear of running out of charge and being nowhere near a charging station,” Sinton said. “One way to solve that is to increase charging stations so they are closer together.”
However, purchasing and installing charging stations poses a significant cost for smaller communities. Depending on the classification and charging capability, the cost to install a single charging station can range from $500 to $241,000.
City of Galena, Ill., officials installed their first charging stations in the parking lot of City Hall in 2014. As the community is a popular tourist destination, officials made the investment to ensure that electric vehicle users still could visit the city, City Administrator Mark Moran said.
“I haven’t looked at the actual data, but the usage is increasing,” he said. “It’s occupied much more than it used to be. We as a city government are only anticipating much more demand in charging.”
The city has a pending grant application to install 12 new charging stations, a project estimated to cost $292,000. While city leaders believe they need more stations, Moran said a small community such as Galena can’t afford to make the investment needed to bring more to the community.
“I think it’s going to be difficult for a small community to make that kind of investment,” he said. “Especially when you consider the cost of high-speed chargers, it becomes very significant.”
Some government funding recently has been allocated to installing charging stations in smaller cities. Iowa DOT recently awarded the City of Dubuque and Dyersville Economic Development Corp. $15,000 each to put an electric vehicle charging station in each of their respective communities.
Dyersville City Manager Mick Michel said there is local demand for charging infrastructure, but the city must rely on state or federal funds to afford their installation.
“It’s hard for smaller communities to use general fund dollars for something like charging stations,” Michel said. “Cities like ours have limited funds, and we need to prioritize how we spend them.”
While city governments have worked to increase the availability of charging stations, experts believe the private market also could play a pivotal role in expanding their accessibility.
Bell said Dubuque city government officials continue to invest in installing more publicly available charging stations, but the hope is that gas stations eventually will adopt them as another revenue stream.
“The city is expecting that the private market will pick up some of this,” Bell said. “Eventually, gas stations and other private business will put in electric vehicle infrastructure that the city isn’t in charge of.”
Environmental complications
The interest and investment in electric cars largely stems from their positive impact on the environment.
With no exhaust, electric vehicles do not emit carbon emissions that could contribute to global climate change. In 2020, transportation produced 27% of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions, so advocates of electric cars argue that the electrification of the country’s automobiles could reduce emissions dramatically.
Compared to internal-combustion vehicles, driving an electric vehicle produces significantly less emissions. However, that doesn’t take into account emissions produced to create the electricity powering the vehicle or the emissions created to manufacture the car and its battery.
Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin all generate some of their electricity through energy sources that produce carbon emissions. In Iowa, coal accounted for 33.5% of the state’s electricity production in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Natural gas, which produces about half of the carbon dioxide as coal, made up 9% of the state’s electricity.
Sinton said Iowa performs relatively well in generating electricity with non-carbon-emitting energy sources. A little more than half of the state’s electricity is produced by wind turbines, but a significant portion of the electricity that powers electric cars emitted greenhouse gases when it was generated, he said.
“As long as we keep using fossil fuels to create our electricity, electric cars will continue to pollute,” Sinton said. “If we don’t want that to happen, we need to explore other sources like nuclear power.”
Even with the current electrical grid, electric vehicles still are responsible for less carbon emissions than internal-combustion vehicles in their lifetime. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that driving an electric car in Iowa produces about 32% of the carbon emissions annually that a gas-powered vehicle emits.
Still, Sinton noted that manufacturing electric vehicles also produces significant pollution, particularly for the production of lithium batteries.
“To make the batteries is going to generate pollution,” Sinton said. “The mining of those precious metals to make that battery and its manufacturing all needs to go into the calculation of whether an electric vehicle is better for the environment.”
A 2018 study by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that electric vehicle and battery production created more carbon emissions than the manufacturing of an internal-combustion vehicle. However, a 2019 study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Energy Initiative found that even including the pollution created by manufacturing, electric cars still produce only 55% of the emissions created by a gas-powered vehicle.
Still, Chamberland said policies need to be established to reduce the environmental impact of electric cars if they eventually are going to become the new standard. He suggested establishing a program for recycling expired electric vehicle batteries.
“There should be a policy that makes it mandatory to recycle lithium-ion batteries,” Chamberland said. “We need those precious metals to create the batteries, and having a recycling program would help with that.”
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles, their expanding presence on the road has been met with some opposition from people concerned about their potential impact on the economy.
Tom Brooks, general manager of Western Dubuque Biodiesel LLC in Farley, said completely abandoning internal-combustion vehicles could hurt farmers by decreasing the demand for ethanol, which commonly is made from corn, and could further stress Iowa’s electrical grid.
“We shouldn’t put all of our eggs in one basket,” he said. “To me, electric cars are the flavor of the day.”
The future is electric
Governments and businesses will need to address a number of other issues as electric cars continue to grow in popularity, Chamberland said.
Vehicle charging plugs will need to be standardized, the electrical grid will need to be bolstered as the automobiles drive up electricity demand, and smaller issues such as towing will need to be reconsidered.
While many of those issues are small now, Chamberland said early efforts can ensure that they don’t become larger roadblocks to the future electrification of transportation.
“There is nothing wrong with leading by example,” he said. “If more local governments choose to prioritize electric vehicles and invest in that future, then that creates more opportunities for individuals and other systems to troubleshoot.”
For now, electric automobile owners are stuck between a transportation system rooted in the past and a burgeoning system aiming to take the lead in the future.
Dubuque resident John McAndrew’s Nissan LEAF gets about 160 miles on a full charge. He is not comfortable with long-distance trips and charges the vehicle at the Dubuque Intermodal Parking Facility, paying $1 each time to access the ramp and use the free charger.
It is inconvenient, but McAndrew doesn’t mind. Eventually, he said, the world will be geared away from gas and toward electric.
“I think there will only continue to be more of a market for this technology,” McAndrew said. “I don’t ever see us going back.”
