Christina Schauer first had trouble breathing in 2004 as a sophomore at University of Illinois in Champaign.
She was running, a habit she started her freshman year and carried on in Baghdad, where she spent a year from May 2003 to May 2004 as a sergeant in the Army Reserve.
“I felt like I couldn’t take a deep breath,” said Schauer, now director of clinical and professional development at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Her tests came back normal, and she ultimately chalked it up to anxiety, but her respiratory issues dogged her for years.
It took nearly two decades for Schauer to realize her condition was physical rather than psychological, and only recently did she come to believe it was likely the product of the open-air burn pits maintained on U.S. military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed into law the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, which recognized a range of health conditions experienced by veterans stemming from exposure to the fumes of human waste, munitions, electronic waste and jet fuel incinerated in the pits. Veterans experiencing those conditions now can have their treatment paid for by the federal government.
But Schauer is concerned many veterans may not seek health care from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, either because they are unaware of the legislation or don’t recognize their conditions are a result of burn-pit exposure.
“Those severe cancers are definitely the worst-case situation,” she said. “But then you think about all the people like me who have trouble exercising, and then you think about veterans like me who have all these comorbidities, and it starts to feel a lot more insidious.”
Schauer didn’t know about lung issues experienced by veterans exposed to burn pits until she was teaching nurses a class on providing health care to veterans in 2019.
It took her two more years to be diagnosed with asthma, and it wasn’t until early this year she received a steroid inhaler for treatment.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, is this how people breathe when they exercise?’” Schauer said.
Nick Agan, a veterans service officer at Dubuque County Veterans Affairs, said the county office often has veterans come in who don’t recognize how their health problems relate to their military career.
“Definitely we run into veterans who have a condition resulting from their service and don’t know what’s owed to them,” Agan said.
Part of the problem is that younger servicemembers are less likely to be involved with groups such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, an issue that also affected Vietnam War veterans decades earlier.
“When we got out, we were young and raising families,” said Jim Wagner, who served in the Army in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. “It takes a while back before you get back into anything military.”
Wagner became active in the fight for the U.S. government to recognize health problems endured by veterans — first post-traumatic stress disorder and then health complications of Agent Orange, an herbicide used during the Vietnam War.
Wagner came home from Vietnam suffering from PTSD and developed further health problems in the decades that followed. He didn’t apply for health care from the VA until 2003, filing with help from Dubuque County Veterans Affairs.
A quarter-century after he came home, Wagner received VA treatment for his PTSD. Today, the federal VA covers health care costs for his diabetes as well as his heart and kidney problems under the Agent Orange coverage.
He also runs Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center, and he makes sure everyone who comes in goes to the county VA where he first registered for federal benefits.
“The young guys, they’re not ready to come down here yet,” Wagner said. “But they’ll get here.”
