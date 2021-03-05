Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Dubuque.
Gayle P. Springer, 59, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Kenneth M. Rigdon, 56, of Asbury, Iowa, was transported by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police.
The crash occurred at about 5:10 p.m. Monday on Dodge Street near its intersection with the Northwest Arterial. Police said vehicles driven by Springer and Rigdon were headed west on Dodge Street. Rigdon’s vehicle was stopped in traffic when Springer’s vehicle rear-ended it.
Springer was cited with failure to maintain control of a vehicle.