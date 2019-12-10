Lowell Phelps and his wife, Jeaninne Schenke, lifelong Colesburg residents, made a lasting impact on Edgewood-Colesburg High School with a $400,000 donation to the Ed-Co Scholarship Fund.
“We definitely have a sense of pride knowing the good that this will do,” said Janet Phelps, Lowell’s sister-in-law. “Our family values education.”
A committee has been in place for more than 30 years to help decide who the recipients of the scholarships, endowments and memorials will be. It is called the Greater Delaware County Community Foundation.
This group consists of teachers, community members and a school board member, and it is guided by the school’s principal.
Neither Lowell nor Jeaninne had an education past high school, but the family was aware of Lowell’s intentions to donate the money to the scholarship fund.
“Lowell had mentioned it toward the end, and we wanted to honor his wishes,” Janet Phelps said.
The couple spent their whole lives in the small town where Lowell worked as a carpenter. Janet said that he was a perfectionist and built several houses around town. They never had children and lived a simple life. Between their lifestyle and an inheritance from Jeaninne’s family, they decided to help others.
“We wanted to make this public so more people realize that donating like this is an option,” Janet Phelps said. “There are always options”