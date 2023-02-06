A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors today appointed a longtime employee to serve as county recorder for two years.

Karol Kennedy will fill the vacancy created when John Murphy resigned as of Jan. 3 after being re-elected last year. Kennedy had been serving as the county's deputy recorder and has worked in the county recorder's office for 32 years.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.