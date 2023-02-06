A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors today appointed a longtime employee to serve as county recorder for two years.
Karol Kennedy will fill the vacancy created when John Murphy resigned as of Jan. 3 after being re-elected last year. Kennedy had been serving as the county's deputy recorder and has worked in the county recorder's office for 32 years.
Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff voted for Kennedy’s appointment. Supervisor Wayne Kenniker voted against it.
“Our employees are our greatest asset,” Pothoff said. “I think giving a current employee the opportunity to broaden their horizons is also the opportunity for cross training. It would also save the county a substantial amount of money over the next two years. Given the current situation with the budget and legislation, that carries a lot of weight with me.”
Kennedy will continue the work she has been doing as deputy as well as assume the recorder’s duties.
McDonough previously announced her support for Kennedy’s appointment and approached today’s meeting ready to move ahead.
Kenniker continued to have concerns about Kennedy’s appointment.
“I don’t doubt Karol Kennedy’s ability to do all the tasks that are in the recorder’s office and do them well,” he said. “One of my concerns is stacking the two positions together.”
Kennedy was one of five applicants for the vacancy. Also applying were Keith Lucy, who ran for recorder in 2022 as an independent candidate and was topped by Murphy; former County Supervisor Daryl Klein; 12-year Asbury City Council Member Curt Kiessling; and Mona Manternach, a retired, longtime employee of several county departments, including the recorder’s office.
Kennedy's appointment will run through the end of 2024.
