CUBA CITY, Wis. -- A southwest Wisconsin telephone company has received a state grant of nearly $8 million to expand broadband services in Grant and Lafayette counties.
The funding for Cuba City Telephone Company is part of nearly $125 million recently awarded to 71 projects across the state by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
"We saw this as an excellent opportunity to reach outside of our territory into some of the underserved areas," said Donn Wilmott, CEO and general manager of CS Technologies, which operates both Cuba City Telephone Company and Belmont Telephone Company.
The $7,955,000 grant was awarded to LICT Corp., the parent company for the two telephone companies, but will be administered by the Cuba City entity. The company will provide an additional $7,955,000 in matching funds.
The project will bring fiber to 117 businesses and 1,604 residences in Grant and Lafayette counties. Wilcott said about 925 of those structures are located in the villages of Hazel Green and Benton, with about 800 in rural areas such as Fairplay, Prairie Corners and Sinsinawa.
Wilmott said the Cuba City and Belmont companies have completed fiber-to-the-premises projects at approximately 1,500 structures in and around Cuba City and 900 in and around Belmont. The state funding will help them expand their territory to the south and west.
"We’re pretty excited about it. It’s something we could not have done without the state grant. It was not economically feasible," he said. "You’ll have broadband in 1,700 structures in southwest Wisconsin that might not have had it anytime soon, particularly the ones in the rural areas."
He said engineering work on the project has begun, and the company hopes to put the project out for bids by the end of 2021, with construction to begin next spring at the earliest.
Benton Village President Gary McCrea said the project will provide "a big upgrade" for village residents.
"We need it, because different homes, especially out in our new subdivision, are having trouble getting internet (access)," he said. "Some of them work at home and need the internet, … and sometimes they can get it and sometimes they can't, so this should make it a lot more solid for all the people in town."
McCrea also serves as president of Lafayette Development Corp., an economic development group that he said also has worked in recent years to bring broadband to rural areas.
"We’ve been trying to get it county-wide for some time now, and hopefully, this will be one step there," he said.
Other area companies receiving state grants are MH Telecom, which will bring fiber to 25 business and 427 residential locations in Iowa County, and Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, which will reach 25 business and 695 residential locations in Crawford County.
