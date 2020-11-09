Dubuquers Ricky Walker and Sadie Richter spread out a blanket on the grass and had a picnic Sunday at Flora Park, which wouldn’t be unusual except that the calendar read “Nov. 8.”
Walker never expected to be wearing a T-shirt and shorts and picnicking this far into autumn.
“Especially with the weather during Halloween, I was like, ‘Oh well, I guess it’s going to be cold from here on out,’ and then for the past week it’s been incredible,” Walker said. “I thought I would make the most of it while it’s still here, before the next cold front.”
Dubuque’s high temperature reached 73 degrees Sunday, just 2 degrees shy of the record for the date, set with a 75-degree reading on Nov. 8, 1999.
“I think Monday is the last day it’s going to be nice like this — oh my gosh, that’s tomorrow,” Richter said.
Changing conditions are coming Tuesday, according to Tim Gross, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“On Tuesday, we will have rain in the morning, and once the cold front comes through, by 6 p.m. in Dubuque temperatures will be in the lower 40s,” Gross said. “It’s going to be a rather dynamic day in Tuesday, with the high temperature set likely in the morning and falling temperatures throughout the afternoon and evening.”
Alex Engling had pants picked out to wear Sunday. Then the Dubuque resident saw the weather forecast.
“I saw what the high was going to be today and I swapped them for shorts,” Engling said.
Engling and his 7-year-old son Alex spent midday Sunday under sunny skies on the ball diamond at Flora Park.
“We were bored and didn’t want to sit inside — especially when it’s November and it’s 70 degrees out,” Alex Engling said.
The unseasonably warm weather – Dubuque’s normal high is 50 degrees for Nov. 8 – meant the Englings could catch up on ballplaying skills.
“He didn’t get to do tee-ball this year because of COVID-19, so we’re trying to get as much baseball practice in as we can,” Alex Engling said.
Gross said a weather pattern that drew southwesterly winds into the area — both at the surface and aloft in the atmosphere — drove temperatures above normal in the tri-state area.
“It has been a rather remarkable stretch of warm weather in Dubuque,” he said. “Previously, the longest stretch of 70-degree or greater temperatures during the month of November was three days — Nov. 2-4, in 1978.”
Dubuque on Sunday reached four days of 70-degree temperatures in November.