MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A rural Manchester man recently was sentenced to 12 years in prison for stabbing his roommate and other criminal offenses.
William A. Holmes, 38, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, first-degree harassment and possession of methamphetamine and of marijuana. As part of a plea deal, a charge of going armed with intent was dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a series of separate incidents.
On Aug. 24, Tarrean Grandison reported that Holmes, his roommate, entered Grandison’s room while wielding a knife, according to court documents. Grandison was stabbed in the arm during the ensuing altercation.
Taneasha J. Gingerich, 20, is accused of kicking Grandison in the head after he was able to get on top of Holmes. Gingerich faces a felony charge of willful injury. Her next court hearing is set for Nov. 20.
No information was released on what caused that altercation.
In another case, authorities reported that a video on the mobile messaging app Snapchat showed Holmes with an "AK-style firearm." Holmes previously was convicted of felonies in 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2009.
Authorities executing a search warrant related to that case also found marijuana and meth in Holmes' residence.
In another case, Holmes on Aug. 2 threatened a man and threw an unopened can of beer at a woman.