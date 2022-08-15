Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
TENNYSON, Wis. -- A house in Tennyson was destroyed by fire early Sunday.
Potosi Fire Chief Ryne Emler said his department was paged to 109 Tennyson St. at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.
"The fire started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the house," he said. "It's a total loss."
No injuries were reported, but Emler said seven people were in the house when the fire began.
"They were sleeping, and they were woken up," he said. "We were able to get them out of the house and safe. We're still looking into the cause, but we're leaning toward electrical."
Emler noted that fire departments from Dickeyville, Platteville, Lancaster and Fennimore were called to assist, as well as the Potosi Rescue Squad and Grant County Rehab.
He said the Potosi department returned to the station at around 6 a.m. Sunday. Then, the department began getting ready for its annual fish fry fundraiser.
"Most of the guys got 45 minutes to a couple of hours of sleep," he said. "Basically, they came right back to the station and started getting ready for the fish fry."
Emler said they have not added up the fundraising numbers yet, but the fundraiser was a success.
"Early signs are showing this was our biggest year ever," he said.
