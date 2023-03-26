Two laws signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week impacting LGBTQ+ youth are among those spurring conversations in schools and sparking concern among those students and their parents.
The new laws ban transgender people from using school bathrooms of their identified gender and gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
The bills are among those that have been considered in the Legislature this session that impact young Iowans in the LGBTQ+ community. Another bill passed by the Iowa House of Representatives this month would ban teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The two new laws were supported by Reynolds and most Republicans in the Legislature, passing over unified opposition by Democrats in the minority. Supporters of the restrictions have said they are intended to protect students’ privacy and safety.
After signing the two laws on Thursday, Reynolds told reporters that signing the bills was not an easy decision but that she believes they will help protect children.
“My heart breaks,” Reynolds told reporters. “I’ve sat down and met with them. It’s not easy. It’s not easy for me either. It’s not easy for our elected officials to make these decisions. So I just, I hope they know that.”
However, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said the laws only would make the state seem less welcoming to LGBTQ+ youth and parents.
“Who is heartbroken are the parents and kids who will be harmed here,” she said. “And we need to be thinking about who would want to come to Iowa if we keep passing laws like this and who we are going to lose.”
The bathroom law Reynolds signed bans students and adults from using school restrooms that do not align with their sex assigned birth. Students who want to use faculty or single-occupancy restrooms would need a parent’s permission.
Kenna Wolbers, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, recently helped organize a student walkout to protest this and other similar legislation being considered this session.
She said securing permission needed by the bathroom law is not so easy for many of her transgender friends.
“People under 18 are under the restrictions of parents and schools,” she said. “They don’t always have supportive parents or teachers around them. And information circulated about them isn’t always accurate or friendly. ... There’s a lot of fear right now.”
The laws took effect immediately upon being signed, requiring a response by area schools. Amy Hawkins, superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools, said it was too early to say what changes the laws will require from current practices.
“I made calls to our schools, our administrators, just so they know what had happened,” she said. “And our students have great relationships with our counselors. So if a student did have questions, we are confident we could be there.”
Phil Borman, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, said he and his leadership team also have been watching legislation closely but that the bathroom bill, at least, would not require any changes to current practice.
“When you think of what’s in those bills about what to teach kids or what not to teach kids, or what restroom they can use, it doesn’t change what we’ve done historically,” he said. “We have not been approached by students or staff because it doesn’t call for a change. I can imagine if there’s a school where this changes policy, though, there would be a lot of questions.”
Some parents of LGBTQ+ students said they already feel the impact of the bills being signed.
One parent, who asked only to be called by her first name, Nicole, as her daughter is still in high school in Dubuque and is transgender, said actions by the Legislature have been “horrifying.”
“We’re not teaching our kids to be kind, compassionate or tolerant of people with differences,” she said. “We are just bullying people into trauma, which leads to dangerous behaviors and possibly suicide. When these trans kids do not have a proper outlet to discuss the changes going on in them, they have to turn to other methods.”
Nicole said she already had moved her daughter to Dubuque from a school in Jackson County due to the bullying her daughter experienced there.
“These new changes coming down from the Legislature worry me, regarding the targeting LGBTQ+ kids, not just about more bullying from other students, but adults in the community who don’t agree with their lifestyle,” she said.
The other law Reynolds signed bans doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to patients under 18, even if the minor has a parent’s permission.
Many health care providers do not provide the kind of specific gender-affirming care for minors that is impacted by the bill. Thus, the law’s local impact on providers is unclear.
Jesse Gavin, spokesperson for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said the hospital remains committed to its LGBTQ+ patients.
“Our organization respects the decisions that licensed physicians and other practitioners make about the care they provide to their patients every day,” he said. “This new legislation does not change our commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care in a comfortable and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ individuals. Here at Finley Hospital, our few employed providers are not involved in this care.”
