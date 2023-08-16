Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The City of Dubuque’s utility billing office will be closed Monday, Aug. 21, due to new software implementation and staff training, according to a press release.
During the closure, residents may pay their utility bill online at cityofdubuque.org/payment or by calling 563-589-4144, option 1. Automatic payments also can be scheduled at cityofdubuque.org/utilitybilling.
Check or money order payments also can be deposited in the drop box outside the 13th Street entrance at City Hall or mailed to Utility Billing, City Hall, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, IA 52001.
For more information, individuals can contact utilityb@cityofdubuque.org or call 563-589-4144.
