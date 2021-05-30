A support group focused on personal development for inmates has been implemented at the Dubuque County Jail.
Dubuque’s Fountain of Youth, a nonprofit organization that works with those in poverty, began “Real Talk” in the jail about a month ago.
“(Real Talk) allows individuals to have critical-thinking skill opportunities,” said Caprice Jones, Fountain of Youth’s executive director and founder. “It’s going amazing.”
Jones leads the weekly support group within the county jail, along with co-facilitator Joe Gruber, who volunteers with the Fountain of Youth organization.
“It’s just an open and honest discussion and as the title says, it’s a real talk conversation,” Gruber said of the support group.
The Real Talk meetings have a personal connection to Gruber’s life as he participated in the Real Talk support group available to the public.
Gruber’s been sober for about 20 years and said the program helped him answer questions he still had about his life.
“I really believe in (Real Talk) and the way it’s set up,” he said. “As long as you stay consistent with it, it will allow you to make the changes you need in your life.”
Dubuque County Jail Administrator Capt. Mike Muenster said part of the jail’s mission statement is to provide a sense of direction to inmates to help integrate them back into society.
“Simply put, every human being needs some sort of structure to succeed; some sort of discipline, a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
The inmates interested in the support group submit a request to participate. The applications are then screened by Muenster, who said he looks for individuals who have shown they want positive change.
Along with the weekly meetings — Saturdays for males, Thursdays for females — the inmates receive a workbook with various personal development topics for self-reflection.
Some of the subjects included in the workbooks are self-liberated versus oppressed, being an asset versus a liability and how to set personal principles.
“The participants anticipate (the meetings) every week,” Jones said. “They get exposed to it inside the jail and once they get released, they still have the opportunity to continue with the workbooks that are kind of like journals for them.”
Jones has collected quotes from the inmates who participate in the Real Talk support group.
One inmate said the discussions “helped me establish and find my truth and identity, and prepare for my legacy outside the walls.”
From another inmate, “The discussions help me take a step back and look at things from another perspective and to look at my own for what it is.”
Real Talk provides the inmates with a roadmap to follow to achieve their goals, Gruber said.
“I encourage them to dig deep and be honest to themselves,” he added.