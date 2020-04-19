A group of area residents maintained social distancing regulations while simultaneously showing love and support for a local teen girl suffering from a serious illness.
Dozens of cars drove past the Dubuque home of Isabella Auer, who is a junior in high school. Auer in May 2019 as diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an inoperable brain tumor that can impair basic functions.
Organizer Natalie Berning said participants in the “prayer parade” met at the parking lot of the Church of the Resurrection. The vehicles, many of which had signs and banners showing support, then proceeded to Auer’s home.
“She is a truly wonderful lady with a deep faith,” Berning wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.