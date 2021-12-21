SCALES MOUND, Ill. — More than 70 years ago, Calvin and Marilyn (Koester) Menzemer met on a church picnic.
Marilyn grew up in Scales Mound and Calvin grew up on a farm in rural Jo Daviess County.
“Over in Schapville, the Lutheran church had an ice cream social and bazaar once a year,” Marilyn said. “We were both there ... it was held on the minister’s lawn and there were no tables or chairs. Everybody brought a blanket and sat on the ground or stood.”
Amidst the two lunch stands offering sandwiches, lemonade, cake, ice cream and pie, the teenagers and young adults gathered.
“You just stood around and ate and gossiped and had a lot of fun,” Marilyn said.
Calvin asked if Marilyn wanted to go on a ride. They saw each other on Saturday nights in Scales Mound, when the girls and guys would gather downtown.
At the time, Marilyn was in high school.
Calvin was six years older, but he’d never been able to go to high school. Instead, around the time he would have finished school, Calvin was cutting wood for 25 cents an hour. He bought an ax with his first paycheck.
Every week, the couple went to the movie theater in Shullsburg. The theater gave out pieces of a dish set to customers, and eventually Calvin and Marilyn acquired four table settings.
“Something just told me that he was the one,” Marilyn said.
When Marilyn graduated in 1951, Calvin gave her a diamond ring.
They were married on Jan. 3, 1952, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Jo Daviess County.
“We just went and got married,” Marilyn said. “We didn’t have a big wedding or anything. His brother and my cousin stood up for us.”
They took the train from Dubuque to Minneapolis for their honeymoon.
The newlyweds rented the farm where Calvin had grown up on Menzemer Road south of Schapville, where they lived for 20 years.
“He played ball all his life,” Marilyn said.
On one morning in 1952, a pregnant Marilyn woke up and milked the cows. The couple went out to Scales Mound where Calvin was playing baseball.
“I wasn’t feeling good, so I stayed in the car,” Marilyn said. “He was in the ballfield and they had to call him in off the ballfield to take me to the hospital.”
Their first child, Duane Menzemer, was born. In the coming years, they had two more children, daughters Lana Saam and Gina Nedelcoff. In 1961, their last daughter, Carma Sue, was born, though the baby only lived a few days.
The family enjoyed living on the farm, where they always had a big garden. They milked cows and raised pigs and grew corn and hay.
The family worked together on farm chores and enjoyed family picnics with friends. Sometimes, they would picnic near the creek and swim after, Gina said.
The Menzemers have always had many cats hanging around the farm. Though at times there have been more, currently Marilyn feeds 17 cats and three kittens breakfast each morning.
“That’s where my money goes — feeding the cats,” Calvin joked.
In 1970, they bought a neighboring 40 acres and moved, building a new house. After the move, both Calvin and Marilyn found jobs.
For 10 years, Marilyn worked at Bishops Store in Elizabeth. In 1981, she bought her own store, Marilyn’s Grocery, in Elizabeth.
“I wanted something of my own,” Marilyn said. “The family all just said, ‘Go for it.’ So I went for it and I was there for 18 years.”
In the meantime, Calvin worked for a construction company and then switched to driving an oil truck for 19 years.
Calvin retired in 1993 and Marilyn sold the store in 1997.
Their daughter Lana died of cancer in 2003.
Calvin and Marilyn were always there for each other and for the family over the years, Gina said, throughout all the ups and downs.
“They always seemed to be the glue of our family,” Gina said.
Today, they have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Marilyn says that trust in one another has helped keep their relationship strong for so many years.
“She’s a good worker and good cook,” Calvin added.